iOS 10.3 Jailbreak latest update: Cited iOS 11 vulnerabilities unlikely to boost chances of an Apple crack

iOS 11 has been made available to developers and soon to the public, something that indicates that the iOS 10.3’s days are numbered. Tied up to that is the alleged iOS 10.3 jailbreak from Pangu which was believed to be coming out at the Apple WorldWide Developers Conference 2017 (WWDC 2017).

Nothing close to an iOS 10.3 jailbreak has come out, something that may never will. Most kept their fingers crossed for a possible crack from the Chinese hacking group but it seems they have folded once more. Seeing Pangu fail to live up to their end of the bargain hardly comes as a surprise since they did the same before iOS 10 came out.

Since releasing an iOS 9.3.3 jailbreak, Pangu has not been able to come out with a follow-up crack and may never will. Italian hacker Lucas Todesco was the one who came closest with a half-baked iOS 10.2.1 jailbreak though it could only be applied to phones before the iPhone 7 series. There are unverified sites claiming to have a crack though they are branded as fake and likely a means to cause havoc on unsuspecting Apple device owners.

Looking ahead, iOS 11 should come out soon meaning any iOS 10.3 jailbreak needs to come out as early as now. The next Apple mobile operating system is likely to come out alongside the next iPhone 8 according to the Sun. If all goes to plan, that could be around September – the same time that iOS 10 was released.

Hence, this means that for an iOS 10.3 jailbreak to have some essence, Pangu would need to release one within a two-month period. There is no telling if Apple will roll out another iOS 10.3 update with the focus right now on iOS 11. September could be a logical month to look forward to but the Cupertino company can easily opt to release it earlier.

With most amazed at the new features (i.e. Shared WiFi, Do Not Disturb While Driving, a new voiced Siri and Loop and Bounce photos), developers could be fine-tuning them and addressing fixes for the iOS 10 loopholes.

Speaking of loopholes, Todesco claimed to have spotted vulnerabilities for iOS 11. The Italian hacker did not go into detail, tweeting that there are 5 to 10 vulnerabilities the next Apple OS carries. But with him out of the iOS jailbreaking loop, those issues may be something Apple OS hackers may want to look into instead.

The chances of an iOS 10.3 jailbreak are practically slim to none though most are still hoping for one. Seeing how Apple has made the task nearly impossible, it would be best to keep an open mind that iOS jailbreaks may now be a thing of the past.