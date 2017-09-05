Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine

By on
Medicine pills
Various medicine pills in their original packaging are seen in Ljubljana February 14, 2012. Reuters/Srdjan Zivulovic

A man who claimed that he woke up from a dream to find his wife stabbed to death has been charged with murder. He appeared to blame the incident on a strong dose of cough medicine.

Twenty-eight year old man Matthew Phelps has called emergency services in Raleigh, North Carolina to report the death of his wife. Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps was found mortally stabbed at the townhouse where the couple lived in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive, Miami Herald reported.

State records show that Matthew did not have a criminal record. His Facebook profile states that he worked at Dunlap Lawn Service and graduated from Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in 2011. He studied mission and evangelism.

The couple had been married less than a year, their Facebook pages suggest. They seemed to be fond of “Star Wars,” as they were seen in a Facebook photo wearing “Star Wars” gear and posing with the movie’s Chewbacca.

Another photo shows the couple dancing with light sabers during the reception that followed their wedding last year. Less than 10 hours before she died, Lauren had posted a video of her smiling and touting a product she was selling.  She was reportedly selling a product from a candle company.

Seven-minute 911 call

Matthew appeared to admit in an emergency call that he was responsible for the alleged killing. He mentioned about a strong dose of cough medicine he had taken before he went to bed.

He said there was blood all over him and there was a bloody knife on the bed. “I think I did it,” Matthew reportedly said.

“I can’t believe I did this,” Matthew told the dispatcher. He also told the man on the phone that his wife was not breathing, and that he was scared to get close to her.

Later on the call, he told the dispatcher the blood he had on him was dried. He said she did not deserve “this.”

Matthew said he had taken cold medicine before going to bed because he knew it could make him feel good, but he took more than he should have. He added that he could not sleep at night sometimes.

Matthew was reportedly transported to the Wake County jail. A jail spokesman said he is being held without bail. A spokeswoman at the Wake County Clerk of Court said he will make his first court appearance this week.

BBC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ returns to film in Gloucestershire for season 4
Zombie Viserion breaths fire, not ice in ‘Game of Thrones’
Brianna’s influence on Frank-Claire marriage in ‘Outlander’ season 3
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 4-8 spoilers [VIDEO]
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Sept. 5-8: Nathan receives bad news from Amy
'General Hospital’ Sept. 5-8 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 4-8: Liam confronts Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 4-8 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car