Australia's homicide rate drops; Knives revealed as most common murder weapon

By on
NSW police
Police stand guard and inspect the area outside the New South Wales (NSW) state police headquarters located in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta, Australia, October 2, 2015. Reuters/David Gray

Australia’s homicide rate hits an all-time record low, which means fewer people are being killed in Down Under. Based on a new report of the national homicide monitoring program, there were about 238 homicide cases in the country in 2013-14, fewer compared to the 307 deaths in 1989-90. Report also indicates knives and guns are the most common murder weapons.

The latest data from the Australian Institute of Criminology means the national rate is down to one victim per 100,000 people. It was the lowest ever recorded since the program began in 1989.

Per the report, knives were the most common murder weapons accounting for 86 deaths. Beatings caused 37 deaths.

Deaths caused by guns declined since 1989-90. The report shows only 32 deaths were due to a gunshot, marking a 63 percent drop.

Twenty two murderers are aged below, with the youngest being 14. Males are still over represented as both victims (64 per cent) and offenders (88 per cent). Meanwhile, use of illegal drugs reportedly preceded 161 of the 487 homicide incidents, a 12 percent rise from the 2010-12 reporting period.

ILLEGAL drug use preceded 161 of the 487 homicide incidents, an increase of 12 per cent from the 2010-12 reporting period.

The highest homicide incident rate in the country was recorded at the Northern Territory with 6.5 incidents per 100,000 persons. Meanwhile, the Australian Capital Territory has the lowest rate at 0.3 incidents per 100,000 persons in 2013-14.

In a huge number of killings, alcohols played a role. The results indicate 50 percent of indigenous offenders were drinking alcohol at the time of the murder incident. Sixty percent of indigenous victims were known to have drunk alcohol at the same time.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan described homicide an “abhorrent crime” and is totally unacceptable in the society, The Australia reported. He noted the homicide rate had dropped with a 22 percent reduction in the past 25 years.

“This data is vital to government and law enforcement agencies to guide policies that protect Australians and make our streets safer,” Keenan told the Sunday Herald Sun. He added the report means their plan is working.

Keenan revealed women continued to be over-represented as victims of intimate partner homicide. Seventy nine percent or 99 victims were recorded between 2012 and 2014.

On Sunday, a new Crime Statistics website was launched. It is reliable for datasets like victims of crime offenders, corrections, courts and statistics from the AIC's monitoring program.

Read More:

Housing in Sydney: Developers build 'boarding houses' for $500 per week

Job opportunities tempt Aussies to flee from Sydney to Melbourne

The Young Turks/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Analysts react as Marissa Mayer leaves Yahoo with US$186 million
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Jobs in Australia: Best prospects for a salary increase this year
Jobs in Australia: Best prospects for a salary increase this year
Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten
Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten
More Business
Australians urged to know their consumer rights amid multiple complaints of faulty products
US sells US$12B fighter jets to Qatar days after Trump accused it of funding terrorism
London fire: 12 dead, 18 critical in Grenfell Tower blaze [PHOTOS]
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Australia's homicide rate drops; Knives revealed as most common murder weapon
Australia's homicide rate drops; Knives revealed as most common murder weapon
Australia’s war against food waste
Australia’s war against food waste
More News
Baron Corbin's 'Lone Wolf' mantra makes WWE MOTB cash-in unpredictable
Roger Federer never second guessed decision to skip 2017 French Open
Warriors Free Agency: Shaun Livingston 'the most logical casualty' this offseason
Paul George trade: 'Pacers intend to move fast on a deal,' according to new report
Jimmy Butler trade to Boston Celtics 'an unlikely scenario': Report
Jimmy Butler trade to Boston Celtics 'an unlikely scenario': Report
Lakers Draft News: L.A. trying to get additional first-round pick
Lakers Draft News: L.A. trying to get additional first-round pick
More Sports
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
'Five Nights at Freddy's' update: Earlier FNaF game versions get improved full screen mode options
Minor patch released for ‘Five Night’s at Freddy’s’ 2 to 4
'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions
'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions
More Life
Hiram Lodge's entry to Riverdale may push Veronica closer to Archie
‘Outlander’ season 3: ‘Well done’ says Diana Gabaldon
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 2: Meet Team Seal and Team Delta [VIDEOS]
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 2: Meet Team Seal and Team Delta
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 1: Meet Team Kelly and Team Boy George [VIDEOS]
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 1: Meet Team Kelly and Team Boy George
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car