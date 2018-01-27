'How To Get Away With Murder' season 4 episode 11 spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
Actress Viola Davis
Actress Viola Davis arrives for the "Glamour Women of the Year Awards" in the Manhattan borough of New York November 9, 2015. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

"How To Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM), starring Karla Souza (Laurel Castillo), Viola Davis (Professor Annalise Keating), Liza Weil (Bonnie Winterbottom) and Aja Naomi King (Michaela Pratt), will be featured in the ABC drama's new episode titled "He's a Bad Father." It will air in the US on Feb. 1. The episode will show Annalise dealing with an obstacle that involves a potential plaintiff.

Spoiler alert: This update has 'How To Get Away With Murder' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'He's a Bad Father.'

A press release from ABC states that "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4, episode 11 will feature Annalise encountering an obstacle for her class action that involves a potential plaintiff. Meanwhile, someone important from Laurel's past will visit town to help her. This will be connected to the private details revealed about her past. 

'He's a Bad Father' writer, director and stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the rest of the  "How To Get Away With Murder" cast including Billy Brown (Detective Nate Lahey), Matt McGorry (Asher Millstone), Conrad Ricamora (Oliver Hampton), Charlie Weber (Frank Delfino) and Jack Falahee (Connor Walsh), will also appear in this episode. Marta Cunningham directed "He's a Bad Father," which was written by Maya Goldsmith.

'How To Get Away With Murder' episodes 

'Everything We Did Was For Nothing'

The episode before "He's a Bad Father" was "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4, episode 10 titled "Everything We Did Was For Nothing." It aired in the US on Jan. 25. It featured Laurel struggling to accept what happened to her on that tragic night when her baby was taken away from her. Meanwhile, Frank and Annalise cooperated to do what is best for the group. As for Annalise, she continued to build her class action. Plus, details about a past murder surfaced. Jonathan Brown directed this episode, while Matthew Cruz wrote it. 

"How To Get Away With Murder" airs at 10:30 pm AEDT every Monday on 7flix in Australia. It airs at 10-11 pm ET/PT in the US on ABC. After "He's a Bad Father," the show's 12th episode titled "Ask Him About Stella" will air on ABC on Feb. 8. Stay tuned for more details and "HTGAWM" spoilers. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
