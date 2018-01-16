'How To Get Away With Murder' season 4 episode 9 spoilers

Mexican actress Karla Souza poses during the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California
Mexican actress Karla Souza poses during the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California on October 26, 2015. Souza plays the character Laurel Castillo in the ABC show "How to Get Away with Murder."

"How To Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM) starring Viola Davis (Professor Annalise Keating), Karla Souza (Laurel Castillo), Aja Naomi King (Michaela Pratt), Jack Falahee (Connor Walsh), Charlie Weber (Frank Delfino) and Liza Weil (Bonnie Winterbottom), will be featured in the ABC show's upcoming episode titled "He's Dead." It is slated to air on Thursday in the US. It will show Laurel and her baby struggling for their lives.

Spoiler alert: This article contains 'How To Get Away With Murder' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'He's Dead.'

A CBS press release states that "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4, episode 9 will show Annalise being distraught about Laurel and her baby's situation wherein they will struggle to cling to their lives. Meanwhile, the rest of her "K4" crew must deal with other problems. Plus, the investigation of the police after Simon's (Behzad Dabu) accidental shooting is also underway. Jet Wilkinson directed "He's Dead," which was written by Abby Ajayi.

'He's Dead' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that "He's Dead" will feature Michael James Lazar (Mr. Aboiye), Lourdes Nadres (Psych Ward Nurse), Stephen Oyoung (ER Doctor), Renee Pezzotta (Hotel Manager), Romy Rosemont (Vera Dewitt), Britt Sanborn (Nurse), Woody Schultz (Orderly), Janet Song (Paramedic), Marcus T. Thomas )Nurse 2), Amirah Vann (Tegan Price), Brad Lee Wind (Officer Vitelli) and Jimmy Smits (Isaac Roa). The other "How To Get Away With Murder" cast members such as Matt McGorry (Asher Millstone), Conrad Ricamora (Oliver Hampton) and Billy Brown (Detective Nate Lahey), will also appear in this episode.

'How To Get Away With Murder' episodes: 'Live. Live. Live.' and 'She Keeps Secrets'

The episode before "He's Dead" was "Live. Live. Live," which aired in the US on Nov, 16, 2017. It showed Connor cancelling his proposal to Oliver. He also confronted Laurel about her plans to expose her dad and Antares for Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death. This led to a fight between Frank and him. Despite their reluctance, Oliver and Connor agreed to steal Tegan's (Amirah Vann) keycard and then blame it on Simon.

Unfortunately, things went awry when Simon caught Michaela, Asher and Laurel trying to escape with a hard drive of all of the files of Antares. He ended up accidentally shooting himself in the head. Asher got blamed for it and was arrested. Simon was brought to surgery for his wounds but he went into cardiac arrest. As for Laurel, she went to Annalise's hotel with the hard drive. However, she went into premature labour. Thankfully, Annalise was able to find her and she performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the baby to save him. "Live.Live.Live" was directed by Rob Hardy and written by Joe Fazzio. 

"How To Get Away With Murder" airs in Australia on 7flix on Mondays at 10:30 pm AEDT. In the US, it airs on ABC on Thursdays at 10/9c. The next episode after "He's Dead" is "She Keeps Secrets" and it will air in the US on Jan. 25. Stay tuned for more HTGAWM spoilers and updates in the coming weeks. Also, watch out for the special "Thank God It's Thursday" (TGIT) crossover episodes featuring the "How To Get Away with Murder" and "Scandal" cast members. 

Watch the HTGAWM video below:

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car