'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 spoilers: Dominic makes a life-altering decision after Lofty confronts him in 'The Hard Way Home' [VIDEO]

Holby City star David Ames
"Holby City" star David Ames poses for the camera. Ames plays the character Dominic Copeland in the BBC One medical drama. semadivad/Instagram

The "Holby City" cast including David Ames (Dominic Copeland), Bob Barrett (Sacha Levy), Lee Mead (Ben 'Lofty' Chiltern), Carli Norris (Fran Reynolds), Lucinda Dryzek (Jasmine Burrows), Rosie Marcel (Jac Naylor), Jules Robertson (Jason Haynes), David Ajao (Damon Ford) and Christian Vit (Matteo Rossini), will have an upcoming episode titled "The Hard Way Home." It is about Dominic's erratic behaviour and a life-altering decision that he will make. Read on for the latest episode guide of the medical drama TV series.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains new 'Holby City' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about the show's next episode.

"Holby City" Series 19, episode 35 will show Sacha being forced to take action against Dominic's increasingly erratic behaviour, according to BBC One. Unfortunately, this time, he crossed the line. Lofty will confront Dominic about a discovery that will prove to be shocking. This will cause him to make a decision that could greatly change his life.

Digital Spy also reports that a new face (F1 Damon Ford) will show up on Darwin ward, thanks to Jason. Will he settle in easily or will he be lost in the fast pace?

Meanwhile, Fran will return to work at Holby after fully recovering from her previous ordeal. However, she will receive some news that will be devastating. Jasmine will advise her to seek solace from Jac.

'The Hard Way Home' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), these stars will appear in this episode: Eleanor Fanyinka (Morven Digby), Chizzy Akudolu (Mo Effanga), Jemma Redgrave (Bernie Wolfe) and Kaye Wragg (Essie Harrison). They will be joined by Anderson James (Oliver Valentine), Peter Bramhill (Mark Lumsden) and Sarah Niles (Miriam 'Mim' Sugarman).

'Holby City' recap

The episode before "The Hard Way Home" was "Twist of the Knife" which aired on May 30. It featured Mo's discovery of Mr T's (Ben Hull) lack of belief in her professional ability. Meanwhile, Essie helped Dominic to recruit a team for the Holby Half Marathon. As for Nina, she concentrated on showing Matteo and everyone else that she is very professional at work. Plus, Raf (Joe McFadden) discovered something startling.

"Holby City" episodes air on BBC One on Tuesdays from 8-9 pm in the UK.  The show's 35th episode will air on June 6. After that, "For the Love of Maureen," will air on June 13. Stay tuned for more updates about the medical drama in the next few weeks.

Watch the 'Holby City' video below from the show's official Facebook (FB) account:

