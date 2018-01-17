'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 episode 9 '1-800-799-7233' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
GREY'S
ABC drama series Grey's Anatomy cast (L-R) Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Drew and Camilla Luddington pose backstage with the awards for Favorite TV Drama and Favorite TV Character We Miss Most during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Grey's Anatomy," starring Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce) and Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), will be featured in the upcoming episode of the show on Thursday titled "1-800-799-7233." It will show Grey Sloan Memorial working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to find out who hacked the hospital's system. 

Spoiler alert: This article has more 'Grey's Anatomy' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about '1-800-799-7233.'

A press release from ABC states that "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 9 will show the FBI working with Grey Sloan to find the culprit responsible for the hacking of the hospital's computer system. Meanwhile, Jo will finally face her abusive and estranged husband Dr Paul Stadler (former "Glee" star Matthew Morrison). Bill D'Elia directed this episode, which was written by Andy Reaser.

'1-800-799-7233' stars

Aside from Morrison, this episode will feature various actors and actresses including Stefania Spampinato (Carina DeLuca) and Bethany Joy Lenz (Jenny). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), they will be joined by Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Rushi Kota (Vik Roy), Alex Fernandez (FBI Agent Heyward), Kaili Vernoff (Naomi) and Kate Mines (Nurse Gloria). The rest of the "Grey's Anatomy" cast such as Sarah Drew (April Kepner), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), Jason George (Ben Warren), Martin Henderson (Nathan Riggs) and James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber), will also appear in "1-800-799-7233."

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Out of Nowhere' and 'Personal Jesus'

"Out of Nowhere" was the episode prior to "1-800-799-7233." It aired in the US on Nov. 16, 2017. It showed Jo starting as chief resident. Unfortunately, the hospital's computer system got hacked and the records of the patients were held hostage for $20 million (AU$25.10 million). The doctors had to treat their patients using their instincts instead of technology. Meanwhile, Jo bumped into her ex-husband Paul while trying to stop Alex from accidentally killing one of their patients. Plus, a helicopter with a patient being transported inside, encountered bad turbulence. This episode was written by William Harper and directed by "Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd. 

"Grey's Anatomy 14" airs in Australia on Channel Seven. In the US, it airs on ABC every Thursday from 8-9 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "1-800-799-7233" is "Personal Jesus" and it will air in the US on Jan. 25. Stay tuned for more updates about the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors and patients.

Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' videos below:

