'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 premiere spoilers: story goes funnier, sexier and lighter

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 premieres September 28 on ABC
Actress Ellen Pompeo poses backstage during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

After taking viewers on a ride from the major events in Season 13 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” it looks like everyone can expect a different feel when this upcoming season airs. The previous season's drama included Callie’s absence, Minnick’s short but sweet reign of terror and Alex and Jo’s rift. Giacomo Gianniotti had revealed that season 14 of this long running medical drama is going to be “funnier… sexier… lighter.” 

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

While a funnier, sexier and lighter Season 14 might already excite some, fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” are pretty greedy. This sounds good as it is, but everybody just wants some more. This is also considering that this is not actually the first time that viewers have been promised a lighter theme and the last time that such was announced, the show had Arizona and Callie into a twisted custody battle and had a patient attack Mer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jerika Hinton, who took on the role of Stephanie Edwards since Season 9 has already exited at the end of season 13. Tessa Ferrer, who played  Dr. Leah Murphy, was a recurring character but is not expected to return for this upcoming season. Marika Dominczyk, who played Eliza Minnick, will also not be returning for this upcoming season after her character was fired.

Meanwhile, Kim Raver, who left in season 8, will be reprising her role as Teddy Altman. Matthew Morrison is also expected to come back to the show as Jo’s abusive husband Paul Stadler. Italian actress Stefania Spampinato will be joining the cast in a recurring role as Andre DeLuca’s sister Carina.

Season 14 episode 1 of  "Grey’s Anatomy” will air on Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. on ABC. In Australia, the show airs on Channel Seven.

