'Gotham' season 4 spoilers: Why Fish Mooney is never coming back

"Gotham" airs Thursdays on FOX
By @nessdoctor on
Gotham
Gotham's official Facebook cover photo. Facebook/Gotham

"Gotham" was not as canon as fans had expected it to be and a big part of its deviations from the original source was that it had exclusive characters. One of those was Fish Mooney, who was pretty exciting to watch. Nobody else on the show had died and resurrected as much as she did, but it looks like she has run out of luck. She has officially died for real and it looks like she will not be returning anytime soon.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Gotham” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

It looked like things were gone for good for Fish when Jim Gordon accidentally stabbed her with a sword through her stomach by the end of the third season. Some might think that this meant nothing since Fish has a notable history of coming back from the dead and a lot of fans kept thinking that she will be right back. Unfortunately, this does not look like the case.

Talking to Comicbook.com, executive producer John Stephens was pretty quick to settle the apparent issue with finality. “I’m afraid that it” Stephens said of Fish’s death. “Now that one was it. At a certain point, you gotta say” adds the EP. Nobody lives forever in a city such as Gotham and for a character who has evaded death numerous times, it looks like she has finally met her dead end.

Death is something that goes around and comes around in “Gotham.” Viewers might remember how queerly “Gotham’s” apparent take on an undead Joker settled on it. Fish Mooney does not have the same cycles, and her death will mean a lot for everyone especially for that of Penguin since he is officially without a mentor.

Gotham” will return on September 21 on FOX in the US. Australian fans can watch it on SyFy.

