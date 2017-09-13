'Gotham' season 4 featurette shows young Bruce taking his Dark side; the future of BatCat

"Gotham" season 4 premieres Sept. 21
By @nessdoctor on
Gotham
Gotham's official Facebook cover photo. Facebook/Gotham

Every fan knew that “Gotham” was built on the premise of how this crime-ridden city was before Batman rose to protect it. This also gave fans a closer look at the lives of some of the most popular Batman villains and how they were before they were bad. As the show enters its fourth season, Bruce Wayne gets closer to officially become Batman as he steps up to assume responsibility.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Gotham” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

In Fox’s latest teaser for “Gotham,” David Mazouz breaks down what happened in the third season and hints at how close his character is to officially becoming the Dark Knight. He also talks about the troubles that Gotham will face in this upcoming season.

For the fourth season, Coming Soon reports that viewers will witness the emergence of a criminal landscape where Gotham is best known for. Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzi) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) will be at the frontline in the fight against some of the most vicious villain that the city has ever seen. While Gotham struggles, a new hero will rise. Bruce Wayne will start to take responsibility for the well being of Gotham’s citizenry.

In its latest video, it looks like Bruce Wayne is getting closer to Selena Kyle. Both are seen playing together in Bruce’s mansion as they run around and throw things at each other, but as every Batman fan should know, the Catwoman is not exactly a character that he can trust.

As expected, the two get torn as to what they really are to each other. Catwoman has always been noted to switch sides back and forth, and it looks like this will be seen again in this coming season.

Gotham” will return on September 21 on FOX. It can also be watched in Australia on SyFy.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
