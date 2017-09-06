'Gotham' season 4 casts creepy Professor Pyg; watch the newest trailer

“Gotham” will return to FOX on September 21
By @nessdoctor on
michael cerveris
Michael Cerveris takes a selfie on the set of "The Tick" Twitter.com/cerveris

Fox’s “Gotham” is about to introduce a new villain. It looks like things are about to get snorting and squeaking with the help of an award winning veteran.

Michael Cerveris will be joining the show for this upcoming season. His TV credits include “Fringe” where he played the Observer named September, “The Good Wife” as well as “The Tick.” Cerveris will be bringing Batman villain Pyg to life in this upcoming fourth season.

The executive producer of “Gotham” Danny Cannon earlier revealed that Michael Cerveris is actually one of his best friends. “He was in my film school graduation movie when we were both amateurs, and now he’s joining the fold as Professor Pyg.” Cerveris is expected to play the villain in an arc that would span several episodes.

According to comic book lore, Pyg whose real name is Lazlo Valentine is a schizophrenic who wears a pig mask, notes TV Line. He the leader of Circus of Strange and has some calling cards which include a small army of “Dollotrons” which are victims to whom he wears doll-like masks on. If “Gotham” stays faithful to the source for this particular arc, things could get more twisted than ever before and terribly creepy.

After Lee left town and Jim Gordon at the end of the third season, sources say that he will be going through a dark path when the show returns. Recently, an image of what appears to be Jim’s latest girlfriend, Sofia Falcone, has just surfaced. She will be played by “Teen Wolf” star Crystal Reed. She happens to be Don Falcone’s daughter, which only means that she will be causing some trouble for this season.

Viewers can expect Him Gordon make some big steps as he tries to vie to be commissioner. However, everyone can also expect Jim in his quest to save the city from the big bads that will be introduced.

Gotham” will return for season 4 in September 21 on FOX. In Australia, it will air on Syfy. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
