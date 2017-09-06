'Justice League' art shows Superman in a black suit; new team photo released

All these “Justice League” trailers and advertisements have had anticipating fans excited. However, almost everyone is also wondering where Superman has been all this time. While where he exactly is, and if fans will get to see him at all, remains a mystery, there have been some leads that the Man of Steel will be back, but he will not be the superhero that everyone knows him to be.

A recent photo shows Wonder Woman, Batman and the Flash in one photo. “ I love this gang of weirdos! ” Ben Affleck says about this movie’s casting. He also says that they are all very different humans, or should he say metahumans and that they really love each other. Affleck also tells all about his admiration for individual characters, such as Aquaman being badass and Flash being a lot of fun and full of life. Ezra Miller, who will be playing Flash in the movie, said that “If having fun was a competition, then we all won – or lost – all a matter of perspective.”

This movie is built on the premise that Bruce Wayne, fueled with Superman’s selflessness, enlists the help of Wonder Woman to recruit a team of metahumans which will stand together against humanity’s latest threat. In this coming movie, viewers will get to see Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash team up together as they try to save the planet from an intergalactic assault of catastrophic proportions.

Of course, a “Justice League” movie would be no good if Superman was not in it, so everybody is anticipating his grand return. It has to be remembered that he died or appeared to be dead, at the end of “Batman v. Superman” so how he returns, if he does, is something that is pretty big.

Fan artist Roy Ledger has come up with his creative interpretation of what Superman could look like if he does return, writes Screenrant. The artists posted the image on his Instagram account which features Superman floating in midair while sporting an all-black suit and cape. His eyes are glowing red while his hair is much longer while he now has a full beard.

What Superman has in store for everyone and how he teams up with the rest of the “Justice League” remains to be seen. For now, everyone can just guess at what is to come for them. The movie hits the big screen in November 2017.