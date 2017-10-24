GIF of George W Bush making Barack Obama giggle goes viral

By @chelean on
  • barack obama
    US President Barack Obama speaks during his last press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017. Reuters/Joshua Roberts
  • Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton
    Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, U.S., October 21, 2017. Reuters/Richard Carson
1 of 2

A light-hearted exchange between US ex-presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama while Bill Clinton was speaking is going viral. The brief banter between 43 and 44 has been immortalised in a GIF by amused social media users.

Five past American presidents – Bush, Obama, Clinton, George HW Bush and Jimmy Carter – all gathered together for the “Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief” at the Texas A&M University on Saturday evening. The event was held so they could pay tribute to the volunteers and raise money for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

All five of them got a chance to address the crowd on stage. While it was Clinton’s turn, the younger Bush was seen leaning toward Obama and told him something that made his successor laugh.

What Bush said to Obama is a mystery, but whatever it was, he appeared to be so proud of it. As Internet users have noted, Bush looked so smug that his comment, which people assumed was a joke, made Obama giggle. The joke, whatever Bush told Obama, appeared to be really funny as Obama could be seen still trying to regain his composure after cracking up. The moment went viral online, with Twitter account @ClassicDadMoves noting that Bush made a “dad move.”

 

 

The relief concert also featured performance from Lady Gaga, who revealed she donated US$1 million (AU$1.28 million) to the cause. Her donation was specifically designated for a program that focuses on mental health.

“We must also recover mentally, as well as physically,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said. “We need to help these survivors recover from the trauma of losing their homes, losing their lives, watching everything get washed away.”

Country music band Alabama, Sam Moore, Yolanda Adams, as well as Texas musicians Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen also performed. US President Donald Trump recorded a video message that was played during the event.

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Kyrie Irving slapped with fine for inappropriate language
Lewis Hamilton on the verge of fourth F1 World Championship
Eric Bledsoe wants trade as Phoenix Suns fire Earl Watson
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
Ben Simmons triple-double gives Philadelphia 76ers first win of season
Ben Simmons triple-double gives Philadelphia 76ers first win of season
Eric Bledsoe Trade: Cavs could offer Iman Shumpert, Ante Zizic, draft pick
Eric Bledsoe Trade: Cavs could offer Iman Shumpert, Ante Zizic, draft pick
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Oct. 24-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Oct. 23 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Script read through
‘Vikings’ season 5: New pictures surface online
'The Walking Dead' season 8: Comics vs. TV series
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Daryl’s mission and more added
'Outlander' season 3 behind the scenes: Sam Heughan went to ‘printing school’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insights about Print Shop scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car