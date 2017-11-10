Georges St-Pierre rules out superfight against Conor McGregor amid pressure

By @saihoops on
Georges St-Pierre
IN PHOTO: UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Les Galeries de la Capitale shopping centre in Quebec City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has no intention to square off against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor despite growing pressure of a superfight. Soon after St-Pierre's triumphant return to the sport, UFC president Dana White spoke about a potential showdown between the two biggest stars to ever fight in the octagon. 

St-Pierre, 36, is contractually obligated to fight Australia's Robert Whittaker, the interim middleweight champion. However, the Canadian star is expected to dodge a fight against Whittaker to seek more lucrative options. The UFC has already announced Whittaker will headline UFC 221 in Perth in February. After his win over Michael Bisping, St-Pierre teased the idea of headlining a UFC PPV in his home nation of Canada.

While recently told TMZ Sports that UFC is not ruling out a potential Conor McGregor vs Georges St-Pierre mega bout. “I never say never, but he ways 185lb and Conor weighs 155lb. Conor would take any fight.”

Georges St-Pierre doesn't want to fight Conor McGregor

While appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, St-Pierre ducked questions about his desired next match-up. And most importantly, he rejected the idea of fighting McGregor.

“Everybody is asking me this question (about McGregor). You’re not the only one. I always ask, ‘Why is everybody asking me this question?’ He’s competing in a different weight class to what I am. As a fighter I don’t challenge guys who compete in smaller weight class divisions,” St-Pierre said when asked if he'd consider fighting McGregor as part of the welterweight division.

St-Pierre, a career welterweight, had to add 15 pounds to fight Bisping for the middleweight championship. Though Dana White told the media that St-Pierre prefers to stay at 185 pounds (middleweight), a new theory suggests that the Canadian isn't comfortable fighting out of his weight class.

McGregor is yet to defend his lightweight title since his win over Eddie Alvarez last November. A potential Georges St-Pierre vs Conor McGregor bout would go down as the biggest fight in UFC history. McGregor, who hasn't been in action since his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., would need to come down from his 155-pound division to the 170-pound welterweight division.

