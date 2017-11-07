Australian Robert Whittaker vs Georges St-Pierre unlikely at UFC 221

Georges St-Pierre
IN PHOTO: UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Les Galeries de la Capitale shopping centre in Quebec City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Georges St-Pierre made a sensational return to the sport of MMA Sunday when he defeated middleweight champion Michael Bisping via a rear naked choke at UFC 217. After the fight, UFC president Dana White announced that St-Pierre would likely face Australian Robert Whittaker at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. 

However, the dream superfight is up in smoke after fresh reports of St-Pierre potentially vacating his new UFC middleweight championship to allow Whittaker to fight American Luke Rockhold in Perth. It's important to note that St-Pierre, a career welterweight, had to add 15 pounds to fight Bisping for the middleweight title. Though White told reporters that St-Pierre prefers to stay at 185 pounds (middleweight), a new theory suggests that the Canadian isn't comfortable fighting out of his natural weight class. 

“Whittaker is next for GSP. He (GSP) is staying at 185 pounds," White had said on Sunday night. 

Georges St-Pierre could vacate UFC middleweight championship

If GSP were to vacate his title, Whittaker, the No. 1 contender, could be crowned the default new champion. In an interview to The Daily Telegraph, Whittaker said he'd gladly accept the title. 

“I hope I’ve just walked into a title. But if Georges steps down, everyone’s a potential opponent. Everyone is the next fight. I’ve never picked my fights before and I won’t start now. Fighting a legend like that, he deserves the time. My wants have to go on the back seat a little bit because he’s a living legend. I was a massive fan of his when I was young. I was a welterweight then, too, and every welterweight aspired to become like him. And if I got the privilege to fight him, man, a dream come true.”

There is also growing chatter of a potential Georges St-Pierre vs Conor McGregor superfight.  McGregor would need to come dwon from his 155-pound division to the 170-pound welterweight division. 

