'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: A tough time for Dothraki

The Dothraki will face a tough time in “Game of Thrones” season 8. Newly leaked pictures from the production set show the horse riding soldiers in the Targaryen army filming an action sequence. The following article contains spoilers.

Crossing the Narrow Sea was a challenging experience for the Dothraki, but there are even more tough times ahead for them. Leaked pictures posted on Watchers on the Wall show the warriors in Danny’s (Emilia Clarke) army experiencing the Westerosi winter for the very first time.

The cast and crew have been doing some night shoots in the past few days. In the most recent shoot they were filming Dothraki in the snow.

Another set of leaked photos and video show extras dressed as the Lannister army filming in front of the green screen. Are the Dothraki and the Lannisters fighting each other in the snow? It isn’t quite clear what scenes are being filmed at the moment, but the fans can certainly hope to see massive scenes of war in the next season.

Meanwhile, another report by WatchersontheWall confirms that the cast and crew will be returning to film in Roman amphitheatre in the ruins of Itálica , near Santiponce, Seville in Spain. Seville’s Heritage Commission has reportedly approved the filming of the next season of the TV series at this location.

The amphitheatre was previously used to film scenes related to the dragon pit in season 7. The return to this location means that the fans will get to see the dragon pit again. A platform will reportedly be built over the pit, just like before, but it isn’t clear if this will be the stage where another big meeting will take place in the final season.

Most of the filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has already been completed. Just another three or four months of the filming reportedly remains.