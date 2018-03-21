'Game of Thrones' season 8: King's Landing set recreates Dubrovnik landmark

The King’s Landing set is nearing completion for “Game of Thrones” season 8. Filming for scenes related to the fictional city was previously done at Dubrovnik, but now the producers are trying to recreate the city by building a physical set.

New pictures posted on Watchers on the Wall show the city gates of the set nearing completion. The addition to the set is the copper dome that is a replica of the one on top of St Blaise’s Church in Dubrovnik.

Filming is currently taking place at Magheramorne and Saintfield. Later, the cast and crew will start working in the newly constructed production set of King’s Landing.

Why was a physical set built this time around instead of filming in Dubrovnik like before? The main reason for this is reported to be the action sequences that will be filmed this year. The production set is expected to face some heavy damage while filming the war scenes.

The King’s Landing set is expected to be completed by May. It isn’t clear by when the filming will start here. Although a lot of the filming has already been completed, there still a lot of work that remains to be done before the producers can get the final cut ready for airing.

There are only six episodes left on the show, but the production schedule is just as long as the one for a regular 10-episode season.

There are some concerns about the last six episodes of the show feeling rushed in terms of the pace. There are many massive action sequences on the show that may leave very little room for drama and dialogues.

Addressing this concern of the fans, Nathalie Emmanuel said in an interview with Metro that it will not feel like a rushed conclusion. She added that the show will go “over and above the fans expectations as they do every season.”