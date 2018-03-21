'Game of Thrones' season 8: King's Landing set recreates Dubrovnik landmark

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of actor Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

The King’s Landing set is nearing completion for “Game of Thrones” season 8. Filming for scenes related to the fictional city was previously done at Dubrovnik, but now the producers are trying to recreate the city by building a physical set.

New pictures posted on Watchers on the Wall show the city gates of the set nearing completion. The addition to the set is the copper dome that is a replica of the one on top of St Blaise’s Church in Dubrovnik.

Filming is currently taking place at Magheramorne and Saintfield. Later, the cast and crew will start working in the newly constructed production set of King’s Landing.

Why was a physical set built this time around instead of filming in Dubrovnik like before? The main reason for this is reported to be the action sequences that will be filmed this year. The production set is expected to face some heavy damage while filming the war scenes.

The King’s Landing set is expected to be completed by May. It isn’t clear by when the filming will start here. Although a lot of the filming has already been completed, there still a lot of work that remains to be done before the producers can get the final cut ready for airing.

There are only six episodes left on the show, but the production schedule is just as long as the one for a regular 10-episode season.

There are some concerns about the last six episodes of the show feeling rushed in terms of the pace. There are many massive action sequences on the show that may leave very little room for drama and dialogues.

Addressing this concern of the fans, Nathalie Emmanuel said in an interview with Metro that it will not feel like a rushed conclusion. She added that the show will go “over and above the fans expectations as they do every season.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hoping for sunny Melbourne weather
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Lionel Messi: 'Russia 2018 could be my last World Cup'
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New production set nears completion
‘The 100’ season 5: New trailer about identity released
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn confirms his third film
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 21-23: Griffin accepts Ava’s offer
'General Hospital' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 21-23: Ashley protects herself
'The Young and the Restless' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car