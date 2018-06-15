'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Jaime still fighting for love

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will connect the whole show, right from the very beginning of the war. In a recent interview, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) shared some insights about his character, and the reason why he is doing what he is currently doing may come as a surprise for some fans. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

When Jaime rode alone into the snow in the season 7 finale, there were many reactions about why he did it and where is going. While it is quite clear that he is heading North to fight against the Night King, the reason why he’s doing that may not be because he’s finally disgusted with Cersei (Lena Headey).

In a recent interview, Waldau was asked about the evolution of his character, WatchersontheWall reports. The actor spoke about the famous scene from the first season in which he said “the things I do for love.” Waldau explained that that part of his character hasn’t changed as he is still doing what he’s doing for love.

Waldau explained that everything is connected, which seems to suggest that there will be many Easter Eggs and nods to the events in the previous seasons. For Jaime, the reason why he’s heading North is to fight for the future of his unborn child.

So, it appears that Jaime’s love for Cersei hasn’t died yet, despite all that he has seen. The other factor that has motivated the Lannister is the fact that he gave his word that he will head North and fight. Waldau pointed out that his character is a man of his word. A Lannister always pays his debts.

Another interesting aspect of Jaime’s evolution is that Waldau feels that his character is close to becoming the man he should, something that his father told him to become a long time ago.

Waldau also teased that he has worked with Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth). The actor didn’t share any more details about the scenes he filmed because that would be a spoiler.