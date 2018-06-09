First 'Game of Thrones' spin-off plot set during Golden Age of Heroes

Details about the first “Game of Thrones” spin-off have surfaced online. The new show will be a prequel, and the plot will be set towards the end of the Golden Age of Heroes, which is thousands of years before the events of the current, ongoing TV series.

According to a report by Variety, the first of the five projects based on George RR Martin’s fictitious world of Westeros to get the green signal by HBO is the story written by Jane Goldman with Martin. The teleplay of the TV series was written by Goldman.

The plot will focus on how the world will descend from the Golden Age of Heroes to the darkest hour in Westeros history. There will be some connection to the current series, as the fans will find out the true origin of the White Walkers, “mysteries” of the East, and the “Starks of Legend.”

The current TV series created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss doesn’t go deep into some interesting locations in the East, in the continent of Essos. While fans have seen Braavos and Pentos, the other cities like Asshai and Shadow Lands are yet to be explored on TV.

What is exciting about this project is that while Goldman will be the showrunner, both she and Martin will be the executive producers of the show, along with Daniel Zelman and Vince Gerardis.

Goldman has extensive experience in Hollywood, and she has delivered big hits as a producer with films like “Stardust,” “Kick-Ass,” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” She has also written several best selling non-fiction books.

Details about when the production of the spin-off will begin are yet to be made public. The filming of season 8 of the current, main series has wrapped, and the show is expected to air in 2019. This will be the last season of the show.