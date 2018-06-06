'Game of Thrones' season 8: Gilly will meet other heroes

By @sachintrivedig on
Hannah Murray
Actress Hannah Murray arrives for the world premiere of the television fantasy drama "Game of Thrones" series 5, at The Tower of London, March 18, 2015. Reuters/Toby Melville

Hannah Murray (Gilly) has filmed scenes with some of the other big characters for “Game of Thrones” season 8. In a recent interview, the actress teased that she has worked with some of the cast members other than John Bradley (Samwell Tarly).

In a wide ranging interview with WinterisComing, Murray spoke about filming her very first scene for the show, her journey over the years, and the filming locations where she has worked. Over the years, Gilly has met different characters, but she has mostly been with Sam. Now, that the story is nearing the end, and all the storylines are coming together, there may be some interesting reunions and people she will meet for the very first time.

Murray confirmed that she has filmed with other actors, but she is not allowed to speak about that yet. The actress was asked about which actor she enjoyed working with the most on the show. Her statement seems to suggest that Gilly will be meeting someone new, because she has already worked with many of the others including Kit Harington (Jon Snow).

Will Gilly meet and become friends with Missandie (Nathalie Emmanuel) and /or Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie)? With many of the characters heading north there are a lot of new characters that Gily will get to meet.

Gilly has been through a lot of hardships, and that is why Murray said that she doesn’t smile while filming her scenes. Her logic is that her character hasn’t had the opportunity to be happy so far, so this may be one expression that she hasn’t learnt yet. Will Gilly finally get to be happy in the end?

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 appears to have wrapped, but there’s no official confirmation yet. There’s still a lot of post production work that needs to be done, and the show is set to air sometime next year.

