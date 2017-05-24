Gambling Aussies spend $3,000 a year

By @fangurlmary on
Gambling Aussies spend $3,000 a year
A recent study has found that an average gambler in Australia spends about $3,100 every year, hoping for a serious windfall. Fourteen percent of 1,000 Aussies surveyed engage in gambling at the casino. John Schnobrich/Unsplash

A recent study has found that an average gambler in Australia spends about $3,100 every year, hoping for a serious windfall. Fourteen percent of 1,000 Aussies surveyed engage in gambling at the casino. Fifty-two percent are into buying lottery tickets, the most popular gambling choice.

Online betting agencies are believed to be the reason why 60 percent of Australians betting weekly are active in gambling. Fox Symes commissioned the Galaxy Research of 1,000 Australians. It said that the biggest cause for concern was the participation of young Australians in gambling activities. News.com.au also reports that men are more likely to gamble than women.

Next to buying lottery tickets, other popular gambling activities are pokies (20 percent), horse racing (19 percent) and online betting on sporting matches (18 percent). Gambling at the casino is at the bottom of the participants’ choice.

Modern-day bettors who dig resources like Royal Vegas Casino review materials typically get some sort of welcome bonus. They enjoy special promotions on top of a massive selection of games. Special treats thrill bettors, as young men are drawn to trying their luck.

Early this month, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the ban on gambling advertisements before 8:30 p.m. during live sporting events. Gambling ads are also prohibited five minutes before and after the play starts. The ban, which does not apply to racing, is lifted after 8:30 p.m.

"Parents around Australia will be delighted when they know that during football matches, and cricket matches, live sporting events before 8:30 p.m., there will be no more gambling ads," PM Turnbull said.

Senator Nick Xenophon, who has long called for restrictions to gambling advertising, said the ban was a "good, big first step." However, he said it was not strong enough. “We need to ban all gambling ads during sports broadcasts, but at least we’ve made some progress,” he told AAP.

That more young Australians are getting involved in online gaming does not surprise behaviour analysts. Some games played on social media channels are believed to be influencing the young ones to be more active in gambling.

“Many popular social games replicate gambling activities and gambling products have been introduced based on popular online games,” Sally Gainsbury from the University of Sydney’s Gambling Treatment Clinic is quoted as saying in a report by The Australian.

Related
Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car