Ed Sheeran in Australia: 170,000 tickets sold out in two hours; resale price now at $2,000

Ed Sheeran
British singer Ed Sheeran poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. Reuters/Mark Blinch

Demand for tickets to Ed Sheeran’s concert in Australia was overwhelming as all 170,000 were sold out in less than two hours. Aside from his three shows in Melbourne, the British singer will also perform in Sydney and Brisbane.

Tickets for his Perth concert went on sale on Tuesday. Frontier Touring, Sheeran’s touring company, declared Perth show is sold out.

The singer released a statement to respond to the news, saying he was overwhelmed with the response.  “I really can’t wait to get down there,” he added per news.com.au. Sheeran has managed to match AC/DC’s record of 14 stadium shows on his Australian/New Zealand tour.

Presale tickets retailed for between $74.64 to $166.34 each, with an additional booking fee. Now resale websites are selling admission tickets for as much as $2,000, a business tactic that fans are not happy about.

One fan said he thinks tickets were sold out before they went on sale. "When even people from Canada are getting in on the ticket scalping business- meanwhile I was on four devices and didn't manage to get two tickets?” another wrote online.

Premier Mark McGowan previously pledged to crack down on scalpers that sell for big events in Perth. However, there is no law being brought in yet. McGowan's is yet to comment about the matter.

WA Today noted that as a way of protecting Sheeran’s genuine fans, tickets to his Perth gig will not be sent out to until Jan. 30.Ticketmaster said it would not include any on-sell tickets on its resale website.

Ed Sheeran concert schedules

Extra stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane were added following intense pre-sale demand. It was recently announced that Sheeran will perform at Etihad Stadium on March 10, 11 and 12, 2018.

Next year, fans can also catch him on March 3 at Perth Stadium, March 7 at Adelaide Oval, March 16 and 17 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney and March 20 and 21 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Sheeran is expected to perform for 500,000 Australians and another 160,000 New Zealanders. He is scheduled for three shows in Auckland and two in Dunedin following his tour in Australia.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is on track to steal the number 1 spot from Harry Styles on the Australian album charts this week with his album Divide. The race between the two men is close, with only 578 copies between them. Styles is selling 15,877 copies of his self-titled debut.

