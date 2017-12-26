Floyd Mayweather denies interest in UFC, plans to stay retired

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has rubbished claims that he's engaged in talks with UFC President Dana White about a career inside the octagon. In August, Mayweather (50-0 boxing) sealed a TKO victory over Conor McGregor (21-3 MMA, 9-1 UFC, 0-1 boxing) to cap off his undefeated boxing career.

“I never said I was gonna fight in the UFC. I didn’t say that. I said if I wanted to I could. Could and would do is different things. I’m not gonna do it, though,” Mayweather was quoted as saying by FightHype.com.

Popular UFC commentator Joe Rogan and Dana White had recently spoken of Mayweather's interest in pursuing a potential MMA career. “This is one thing I can tell you. Dana told me that Floyd wants to make a deal in the UFC, legitimately. I texted him, I go ‘is Floyd really talking about fighting in MMA?’ He goes ‘Yeah, he’s f***ing crazy, I told him he’d get killed but he’s still talking about it," Rogan said on his podcast Monday.

Following Rogan's comments, ESPN reached out to White for a comment. White confirmed the talks.

“We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal. It’s real. He was talking about (boxing) Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren’t real? He usually tips his hand when he’s in the media, and then that s*** ends up happening. We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather versus McGregor f***ing happened. Anything is possible.”

In an earlier interview to FightHype.com, Floyd Mayweather Jr. had teased the possibility of a multi-fight UFC deal.

“They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back. I can come right back. If I want, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and you motherf***ers love me."