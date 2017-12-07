Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey and WWE are close to terms on a contract, according to a new report. Rousey, 30, had been rumoured to make the transition to the world of sports entertainment for several years.

Rousey, the first-ever UFC women's bantamweight champion, wrapped up her career in the octagon on Dec. 30, 2016, after suffering a knockout defeat to Amanda Nunes. Though there was some chatter of Rousey potentially returning to UFC for one more fight, 'Rowdy' announced on several talk shows that she was stepping away from combat sports.

According to USA Today, Rousey and WWE are close to a deal. "Two people close to Rousey told USA TODAY Sports that she is finalising details of her move to WWE. The people requested anonymity because the switch has not been announced," read a report published Wednesday.

Despite her tragic fall in UFC, Rousey was a pioneer for women in the world of mixed martial arts, starting her career with a 12-0 record, besides becoming one of the biggest pay-per-view attractions. Rousey's final two fights, against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, drew in excess of one million PPV buys. Rousey, along with Conor McGregor, is still recognised as the biggest star in UFC history.

Rousey won't be the first combat athlete to crossover to the WWE. In 2008, Floyd Mayweather Jr. stepped into a pro wrestling ring for a match against The Big Show at Wrestlemania 24. A few years later, Rousey herself made an appearance at Wrestlemania 31, when she teamed up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to clash with WWE bosses Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

As described by Sports Illustrated, Rousey also made an appearance in WWE during September to stare down with Charlotte Flair. "There have been rumours about the UFC star making the transition to the squared circle, and appearances like the one she had in September, when she got into a stare down with Charlotte Flair and challenged her, saying, 'You name the time, you name the place,' have fanned the flames about a possible move."

Ronda Rousey first came into the spotlight when she won the Bronze Medal in Judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She has appeared in several movies such as "Entourage", "Furious 7" and "The Expendables 3".