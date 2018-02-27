Florida shooting: Trump says he'd 'run in there' even without a weapon

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump has said he would have run into the Florida high school to help even without a weapon as he criticised officers who were outside at the time of a mass shooting earlier this month. He said they “weren’t exactly medal of honour winners.”

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” the POTUS said. He made the claim as he pointed out that the way officers performed was “really a disgrace.”

He was specifically talking about the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. The mass shooting killed 17 people.

The POTUS spoke as lawmakers returned to Washington after a recess and amid escalating debate over gun laws. The recent shooting forced Congress to contend yet again with the issue.

Trump criticised Scot Peterson, the armed school resource deputy who reportedly waited outside the high school as the shooting transpired. Trump called him a “ coward” and someone who “doesn’t love the children, probably doesn’t know the children.”

Peterson’s camp released a written statement through his lawyer on Monday through which it was explained that he did not enter the building because he believed the gunfire was coming from outside. He was suspended with no pay and eventually resigned.

“Mr Peterson wishes that he could have prevented the untimely passing of the 17 victims,” attorney Joseph DiRuzzo wrote. He said the allegations that Peterson was a coward and that his performance failed to meet the standards of police officers are not true.

The president has injected himself into the national gun debate in the 10 days since the mass shooting. Trump defended his proposal that teachers in schools be armed and must be trained in the use of firearms. He told governors not to fear the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Trump added that he stressed the need to fortify background checks in a lunch meeting with Wayne LaPierre, the executive director of the NRA, top official Chris Cox and other NRA officials, reports Politico. The NRA backs up a bill that would make changes to strengthen the background checks system.

Meanwhile, US First Lady Melania Trump expressed her support for the demonstrations that have unfolded after the school shooting. She said she has been heartened to see children across the country use their voices to speak out. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said the POTUS supported the student protesters as well.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car