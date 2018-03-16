Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles

By on
florida
First responders are shown as rescue efforts continue after a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2018. Reuters/Joe Skipper

A recently installed pedestrian bridge spanning numerous lanes of traffic collapsed on Thursday at Florida International University (FIU) leaving “several fatalities” and crushed vehicles. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there were multiple fatalities, and a fire official said the incident killed four people.

Eight vehicles were crushed and nine people were taken to the hospital, reports The ABC. Rescue efforts continued with emergency personnel drilling holes in debris to see if there were people trapped.

There were reports of workers on the bridge before it collapsed. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division chief Paul Estopinan has confirmed that emergency workers made some "surface rescues.”The Miami TV station reported that the police had requested television helicopters to leave the area so rescuers could hear any sounds of people from beneath the collapsed structure.

Miami-based construction company Munilla Construction Management (MCM) that built the bridge took to Twitter to explain that the bridge "experienced a catastrophic collapse.” The company confirmed that the collapse caused injuries and loss of life.  It vowed full cooperation with the investigation.

FIU president Mark Rosenberg has released a statement saying he was "heartbroken at the news of the collapse.” He said they are working with the appropriate agencies to assist in rescue efforts.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said he will be in constant communication with law enforcement. Local Florida politician Mario Diaz-Balart told CBS there were going to be a lot of questions that had to be answered and the most important thing right now is to save people.

A press release from the university reveals that the “174-foot, 950-ton section of the bridge was built adjacent to Southwest Eight Street using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods, which are being advanced at FIU's Accelerated Bridge Construction University Transportation Center.” “Accelerated bridge construction" method was supposed to reduce risks to both pedestrians and workers.

The bridge was installed last week in six hours over the eight-lane highway. It connects FIU, the second-largest university in the state, with Sweetwater city. A Twitter post about the bridge revealed that it was the first in the world to be constructed entirely with "self-cleaning concrete."

US President Donald Trump was aware of the incident, according to White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. She said in a news briefing that first responders are working feverishly to save lives.

FIU reportedly has 55,000 students. Most of them live off-campus and were on spring break when the bridge collapsed.

Related
Join the Discussion
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Mark Taylor slams Australia for on-field behaviour in South Africa
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star expected back next week
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Russell Westbrook just fourth player to 100 triple-doubles
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: HBO executives tease deaths
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Danay Garcia hints plot
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan, Tommy and Ghost back together
'#BreakupGoals': Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits, post breakup statements
'Fantastic Beasts 2': Wizards apparating inside Hogwarts angers 'Harry potter' fans
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: First trailer released
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Plot may be about science and spirituality
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Conflict between science and spirituality
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car