BREAKING: 17 dead after expelled student opens fire at Florida high school

By on
A starter's gun is seen smoking after the start of a men's 200m heat at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne March 22, 2006.
A starter's gun is seen smoking after the start of a men's 200m heat at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne March 22, 2006. Reuters/David Gray

Seventeen people were killed and up to 50 were injured after a 19-year-old former student went on a shooting rampage at a Florida high school. Police launched a manhunt on Wednesday for the gunman, who was said to have been previously expelled due to disciplinary reasons.

The shooter was identified as Nicolas Cruz. He was wearing a gas mask, a burgundy coloured shirt and black pants when he opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz, with a .223 caliber, AR-15 firearm and multiple magazines, reportedly pulled the high school’s fire alarm. He gunned down students as they were running away from the building.

Police has learned that the assailant was a former member of the US Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program. According to Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County, he has been expelled for disciplinary reasons.

Twelve of the victims were killed in the school, two passed away outside and one victim died on a nearby road. Other victims were rushed to the hospital where two more died. A Broward Health North Hospital doctor said three victims were in a stable condition and three were critical.

Nicolas Cruz taken into custody

Several officers escorted Cruz as he arrived at the Broward County Sheriff’s office from a police car. This time, he was wearing a hospital gown.  Police are now looking into the shooting suspect’s social media accounts and the websites he visited.

The suspect was a member of “Resistance” groups as well “Syrian Resistance groups and fighter groups out of Iraq” on Facebook, Fox News reported. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reportedly traces his firearm.

Student Matthew Walker told WFOR-TV that “a lot of people were saying it was going to be him.” “He was going class to class just shooting at random kids- everything he posts (on social media) is about weapons- it’s sick,” he said.

One student told CBS News that they initially thought that the incident was a fire drill as they had one earlier in the day. “We already had one earlier this morning and then we heard gunshots, some students thought it was not that serious,” the student said.

Teachers and students in the building were reportedly advised to “remain barricaded inside until police reach you.” One witness told the ABC News that the shots he heard were too many to count. The mass shooting was one of the deadliest in US history.

NBC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Solo’: Han, Lando and Qi’ra toys teased
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis shares production update
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 spoilers
'Days of Our Lives' Feb. 14-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 'Dumbster Fire' spoilers
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: What to expect
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: A New beginning
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car