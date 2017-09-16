'FIFA 18' demo reveals player ratings; other details released

The demo for “FIFA 18” has just been released. One of the most anticipated details that players await any upcoming sports game is how the superstars will be ranked. For this year's iteration of one of the most popular sports games, 39 players have been given a perfect skill rating and some of the biggest superstars are among them.

EA Sports has revealed all of the five-star skill players for “FIFA 18” and Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba have made the cup. Paris Saint-Germain is the only club which as three five-star skill players since it also has Angel Di Maria and Hatem Ben Arfa aside from the recent inclusion of Neymar.

To football fans around the world, the yearly release of FIFA has become more than just a game. Fans and players alike take player ratings very seriously as this is the closest gauge that they can get their favorite players skills. This is why some end up unhappy with some releases.

According to The Sun, after the player ratings were released, Manchester star Benjamin Mendy blasted his 78 rating in “FIFA 18.” The French star took his sentiments to Twitter to tell developer EA Sports “Ahaha you don’t have TV last year. 78 really ?!!”

The 52 million pounds worth fullback for Manchester had an improved rating of 78. Unfortunately, this was far lower than he had expected. Mendy had a 75 rating in last year’s “FIFA 17” and was counting on a much higher rating for this year’s iteration following his amazing season recently.

It was not him alone who was not too happy with his rating. Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi also took his reaction to Twitter and backed up his good old buddy by saying “you tell them brother” in French. Of course, this led to their millions of fans reacting or laughing hard at their exchange.