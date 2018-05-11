'Fear the Waking Dead' season 4 episode 5 preview: 'Laura'

By @sachintrivedig on
"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3
A scene from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 2 finale. Facebook/Fear the Walking Dead

“Fear the Waking Dead” season 4 episode 5 will show the back story of Naomi (Jenna Elfman). A preview of the next episode that has been released online teases some of these scenes of flashbacks of the character.

Naomi has been on the run for a long time. A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows a brief glimpse of her life with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). The two characters appear to have formed a good friendship, but Naomi, who went by the name Laura at that time, seems to be aloof in her conversations.

The fans will get spend considerable amount of time in the flashback, which shows how John lived his life alone, how he met Laura, and the brief time they spent together. Naomi appears to be always looking for a way out, to run away the first chance she gets.

Details about why John is looking for Laura may become clear in the next episode, along with details about the twin pistols. The promo reveals John to be a police officer before the zombie apocalypse.

John appears to have helped Laura out when he found her wounded. The wound is not from a zombie bite, which is apparent because the character has managed to live this long on the show. One of the scenes shows the duo in a car accident, and Naomi fighting off the Walkers. Is this the scene where the two part ways?

The preview also shows Morgan Jones (Lennie James) sharing some valuable advice with John. “We’re part of the world. Let’s not waste another second,” Jones says in the preview video.

The shocking death of Nick (Frank Dillane) will continue to affect all the other characters in the next episode. The heroes are currently on a war path to get revenge.

