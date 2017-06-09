'Famous in Love' Season 1 episode 8 recap: Paige discovers that Jake got fired in 'Crazy Scripted Love' [VIDEOS]

"Famous in Love," starring Bella Thorne as Paige Townsen, Carter Jenkins as Rainer Devon, Georgie Flores as Cassandra Perkins, Charlie DePew as Jake Salt, Keith Powers as Jordan Wilder and Niki Koss as Alexis Glenn, aired the "Crazy Scripted Love" episode on Tuesday, June 6. It featured Paige Alexis finding out about Jake getting fired. She was torn on whether to tell him about it or not. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains 'Famous in Love' spoilers. Read only if you want to know more about the latest episode.

In "Famous in Love" Season 1, episode 8, Paige's performance with Rainer suffers because she is still affected by her big fight with Cassie. Aside from this, Paige also finds out that Jake has been fired and he isn't aware of it yet. It doesn't help that Alexis hasn't told him about it, too. However, Paige listens to Rainer's advice to not meddle and lets the producers or Alexis break the news to Jake. As for Nina (Perrey Reeves), she faces a possible lawsuit. Plus, she's worried about Rainer and Alan (Shawn Christian) spending a lot of time together.

Alexis finally tells Jake that he's fired

Paige confronts Alexis about Jake getting fired. She says that she tried to tell him but he kept on interrupting her. Alexis reassures Jake that he'll still be paid for his services and that he'll probably get credit for it. "It's not that bad! You sold a script, you're getting paid," Alexis tells Jake. "Don't you get it? This story is personal!" Jake replies. "Do you think I'm not smart enough to know this is your big unrequited love story with Paige?" Alexis asks him.

More juicy secrets were revealed

A lot of secrets were also revealed in this episode, including Nina admitting to Alan that he is Rainer's real father. Plus, Rainer tries to help Paige get through a difficult scene by sharing a personal secret about his alcoholism and an accident he got into in the past. Thankfully, it works, and she is able to cry on cue, which the director loves.

"Famous in Love" episodes air on Tuesdays on Freeform. The first season of the show was also released on the Freeform App, Hulu and OnDemand and April 18. The next episodes after "Crazy Scripted Love" are "Fifty Shades of Red" and "Leaving Los Angeles," which airs back-to-back on June 13.

Watch the 'Famous in Love' videos below:

Source: Freeform/YouTube

In case you missed it (ICYMI), check these out:

Bella Thorne to star as Paige Townsen in new YA book-turned-TV series, 'Famous In Love'