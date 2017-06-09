'Famous in Love' Season 1 episode 8 recap: Paige discovers that Jake got fired in 'Crazy Scripted Love' [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Famous in Love star Bella Thorne RTX21SJD
Actress Bella Thorne arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

"Famous in Love," starring Bella Thorne as Paige Townsen, Carter Jenkins as Rainer Devon, Georgie Flores as Cassandra Perkins, Charlie DePew as Jake Salt, Keith Powers as Jordan Wilder and Niki Koss as Alexis Glenn, aired the "Crazy Scripted Love" episode on Tuesday, June 6. It featured Paige Alexis finding out about Jake getting fired. She was torn on whether to tell him about it or not. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains 'Famous in Love' spoilers. Read only if you want to know more about the latest episode.

In "Famous in Love" Season 1, episode 8, Paige's performance with Rainer suffers because she is still affected by her big fight with Cassie. Aside from this, Paige also finds out that Jake has been fired and he isn't aware of it yet. It doesn't help that Alexis hasn't told him about it, too. However, Paige listens to Rainer's advice to not meddle and lets the producers or Alexis break the news to Jake. As for Nina (Perrey Reeves), she faces a possible lawsuit. Plus, she's worried about Rainer and Alan (Shawn Christian) spending a lot of time together. 

Alexis finally tells Jake that he's fired

Paige confronts Alexis about Jake getting fired. She says that she tried to tell him but he kept on interrupting her. Alexis reassures Jake that he'll still be paid for his services and that he'll probably get credit for it. "It's not that bad! You sold a script, you're getting paid," Alexis tells Jake. "Don't you get it? This story is personal!" Jake replies. "Do you think I'm not smart enough to know this is your big unrequited love story with Paige?" Alexis asks him.

More juicy secrets were revealed

A lot of secrets were also revealed in this episode, including Nina admitting to Alan that he is Rainer's real father. Plus, Rainer tries to help Paige get through a difficult scene by sharing a personal secret about his alcoholism and an accident he got into in the past. Thankfully, it works, and she is able to cry on cue, which the director loves.

"Famous in Love" episodes air on Tuesdays on Freeform. The first season of the show was also released on the Freeform App, Hulu and OnDemand and April 18. The next episodes after "Crazy Scripted Love" are "Fifty Shades of Red" and "Leaving Los Angeles," which airs back-to-back on June 13. 

Watch the 'Famous in Love' videos below:

Source: Freeform/YouTube

In case you missed it (ICYMI), check these out:

Bella Thorne to star as Paige Townsen in new YA book-turned-TV series, 'Famous In Love'

Join the Discussion
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
Saudi football says sorry after team did not observe one minute silence for London attack victims at Socceroos game
Saudi football says sorry after team did not observe one minute silence for London attack victims at Socceroos game
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'Famous in Love' Season 1 episode 8 'Crazy Scripted Love' recap
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect more blood
'Stitchers' Season 3 episode 2 'For Love or Money' spoilers
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 'You Are Not Your Own' spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 7: Winter is the time to fear; HBO uploads Old Nan's clip
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Winter is the time to fear
'Outlander' season 3 production update: Storm doesn't halt filming in Cape Town; ‘Weird’ having daughter, says Nell Hudson
‘Outlander’ season 3: Storm doesn’t halt filming
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car