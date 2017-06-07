'The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind' : Bethesda confirms Project Scorpio plans, 4K native resolution imminent

By on
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Dark Brotherhood DLC is coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online." Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks recently released "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind," good news for folks hooked up to the multiplayer online role-playing game developed by Zenimax Studios. With the game confirmed, the next thing that gamers want to know is where it can be played.

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" went live recently for most gaming platforms (i.e. Xbox One, PS4, PC and MacOS), giving players to jump on "Vvardenfell" and start their journey into the MMO world. With most game console platforms covered, Bethesda has confirmed that there is more to expect.

Banking on the fact that "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" is one of few titles to run at native 4K on the PlayStation Pro, a similar upgrade is up ahead for Project Scorpio owners. This was confirmed no less by creative director Rich Lambert in an interview with Finder.

"I think we’re going to be in for the same kinds of things (with the Project Scorpio version) that we did with the PlayStation 4 Pro. So visual stability will be up there. We’ll probably have the same types of visual bells and whistles."

This bodes well for gamers who place a premium on the best resolution possible on games similar to "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind." Among the improvements on the horizon may include better lighting effects without compromising stability. While all that sounds grand, players using other platforms (i.e. MAC or PC) are hoping that the same would be made on their end, Attack of the Fan Boy reported.

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" gives the "Elder Scrolls Online" series new content alongside improved storytelling and taking it up a notch since "Orsinium" was released back in 2015. Aside from the "Vvardenfell" adventures, the addition of the "Warden" class should offer players a fresh and new start exploring the game from the 25 hours of additional content.

"Morrowind" has always been an enthralling installment in the "Elder Scrolls" series, suited for online gamers and its setting. Though it may fall short on visuals, the storylines should more than make up for that despite the fact that "Vvardenfell" is technically recreated in a sense. While that would depend on the expectations of gamers, improvements on familiar places and other content should be more than enough to entice "Elder Scrolls Online" gamers to give it a peek.

While the outlook looks promising, "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" players may do well to satisfy themselves with what is on the table. After that, higher resolution game play should be something to look forward to before 2017 comes to a close.

Related
Join the Discussion
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Power’ season 4: Twist in a major character teased
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect ‘tragic losses’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' spoilers
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Mary's childbirth threatens her life in 'Blood in the Water' [VIDEO]
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 'Blood in the Water' spoilers
'Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta Lestrange, Grindelwald and Dumbledore in flashbacks confirmed
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta and Dumbledore
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car