'The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind' : Bethesda confirms Project Scorpio plans, 4K native resolution imminent

Bethesda Softworks recently released "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind," good news for folks hooked up to the multiplayer online role-playing game developed by Zenimax Studios. With the game confirmed, the next thing that gamers want to know is where it can be played.

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" went live recently for most gaming platforms (i.e. Xbox One, PS4, PC and MacOS), giving players to jump on "Vvardenfell" and start their journey into the MMO world. With most game console platforms covered, Bethesda has confirmed that there is more to expect.

Banking on the fact that "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" is one of few titles to run at native 4K on the PlayStation Pro, a similar upgrade is up ahead for Project Scorpio owners. This was confirmed no less by creative director Rich Lambert in an interview with Finder.

"I think we’re going to be in for the same kinds of things (with the Project Scorpio version) that we did with the PlayStation 4 Pro. So visual stability will be up there. We’ll probably have the same types of visual bells and whistles."

This bodes well for gamers who place a premium on the best resolution possible on games similar to "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind." Among the improvements on the horizon may include better lighting effects without compromising stability. While all that sounds grand, players using other platforms (i.e. MAC or PC) are hoping that the same would be made on their end, Attack of the Fan Boy reported.

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" gives the "Elder Scrolls Online" series new content alongside improved storytelling and taking it up a notch since "Orsinium" was released back in 2015. Aside from the "Vvardenfell" adventures, the addition of the "Warden" class should offer players a fresh and new start exploring the game from the 25 hours of additional content.

"Morrowind" has always been an enthralling installment in the "Elder Scrolls" series, suited for online gamers and its setting. Though it may fall short on visuals, the storylines should more than make up for that despite the fact that "Vvardenfell" is technically recreated in a sense. While that would depend on the expectations of gamers, improvements on familiar places and other content should be more than enough to entice "Elder Scrolls Online" gamers to give it a peek.

While the outlook looks promising, "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" players may do well to satisfy themselves with what is on the table. After that, higher resolution game play should be something to look forward to before 2017 comes to a close.