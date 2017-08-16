'DoTA' card game 'Artifact' launched; watch teaser trailer

Fans watch a competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. The multiplayer video game tournament launched in 2011 with a then-groundbreaking grand prize of $1 million and now offers an $18 million prize pool.

Fans watch a competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. The multiplayer video game tournament launched in 2011 with a then-groundbreaking grand prize of $1 million and now offers an $18 million prize pool. Reuters

From its humble beginnings as a map in “Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne,” DoTA’s rise to be one of the most popular online games is no doubt, very impressive. With a lot of loyal fans and immense popularity to capitalize one, DoTA takes a step further by tapping into a platform that they have not done so before.

Valve has just announced that it will be debuting “Artifact,” a DoTA card game. This big announcement was made in the recent International 7 matches in Seattle. This digital card game is set to debut in 2018. Just like the popular computer game on which it is based, it will feature lanes which should be defended or pushed and will feature some of everyone’s favorite characters from the game.

Kotaku says that players also have other cards such as barracks which will work to push waves of minions each player’s chosen lane. This will essentially be a card game version of DoTA as the game mechanics are practically the same.

During the big event, audiences were expecting another installment of “Half Life” or a refined version of an existing game such as “Counter Strike:GO.” That is until broadcaster Sean Plott introduced a 35-second video which was pretty vague but featured a logo that was pretty familiar to everyone present. Such teaser ended with the title “Artifact: The DoTA Card Game.”

Ars Technica reports that sadly, the big reveal was not followed through with anything such as screenshots or gameplay samplers. Plott did reveal that he already has played some test versions of the game already and briefly described it as a one-on-one card battling game.

Some would say that one drawback of DoTA was that it did not have any installment that was available to play on mobile, which is a rapidly growing market which they could have tapped into. The game has grown to be very popular and its pool prize has ballooned into figures that even some professional athletes from different sports could not make.

This money is sourced from player and viewer contributions as well as in-game purchases which only points out how popular this game really is. For now, everyone will have to wait for more information on “Artifact” and see how this fares compared to possible comparisons with “Hearthstone” and the undoubted king of the category, “Magic the Gathering.”

