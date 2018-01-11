Dolly's father urges to stop bullying after ‘beautiful soul's suicide shocks Australia

She was the face of an iconic Australian outback hat firm as a child. Now Australia and other parts of the worlds were left in shock after reports surfaced that the "the kindest, caring, beautiful soul” has ended her own life due to bullying.

Amy Jayne Everett is more popularly known as Dolly, the young girl many Australians will recognise from Akubra Hats’ past Christmas adverts. According to the company, she has taken her own life earlier this month because of bullying.

Her father has urged people to act to stop bullying. "If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll's life will not be wasted,” Tick Everett wrote on a Facebook post.

“This is not an easy post to write,” Akubra wrote on Facebook Tuesday along with a photo of Dolly, which it said was taken eight years ago. The company said it was both shocked and distressed to hear of Dolly’s passing. It confirmed through the said post that Dolly chose to end her life due to bullying.

Akubra expressed its condolences and issued a call to "stand up" against bullying of any type. It added Dolly could be anyone’s daughter, sister and friend and encouraged people to ensure that anyone in crisis know there is someone to talk to.

Dolly’s family released a statement to media outlets on Wednesday, BBC reports. Her family said she was "the kindest, caring, beautiful soul.” They shared that she has always been caring for animals, small children and other children who were less fortunate.

Overall bullying rates have declined over the past years, the National Centre Against Bullying (NCAB) has said. It noted, however, that cyber bullying has seen an increase.

NCAB’S Jeremy Blackman told the BBC that in the case of cyber bullying, it can be constant. He explained that another huge factor is the anonymity on the Internet, which can make it harder for people to feel any empathy for their victims.

Teenagers, NCAB said, are very reluctant to report when they are victims of bullying despite the availability of help lines and services. Some only decide to reach out for help if their situation has become unbearable.

While there are no official statistics on suicides due to bullying, national suicide rates here are declining. The number of people between 15 and 24 committing suicide though has seen a rise in recent years.