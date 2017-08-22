‘Doctor Who’: Bradley Walsh to be first female Doctor’s new companion

By @chelean on
Bradley Walsh
Britain Football Soccer - England XI v Rest of the World XI - Soccer Aid 2016 - Old Trafford - 5/6/16 England XI's Bradley Walsh before the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

The companion of the first female “Doctor Who” has reportedly been named. Jodie Whittaker will allegedly have a male sidekick in the form of older actor Bradley Walsh.

According to the Mirror, Walsh, 57, will be accompanying the upcoming Thirteenth Doctor when the show returns next year. BBC has not yet confirmed or denied the report.

“Bradley is super excited to be joining the cast of ‘Doctor Who’ in such a key role,” a source told the publication. “It means that his schedule over the coming months will be jam-packed – so he won’t be able to continue with the full range of programs he currently makes for ITV,” the source continued, referring to his many presenting gigs, such as “Play to the Whistle” and “Cash Trapped,” both of which Walsh would apparently abandon for DW.

“But crucially, it won’t affect his role as presenter of ‘The Chase.’ He loves that show with a passion and so does the audience, so he’s delighted to have found a way to make it all work.”

The casting of an older actor for companion isn’t new, though it’s not that usual as well. The past companions in the show – Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) and Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) – were all in their 20s when they joined the Doctor in his adventures. However, there was also Donna Noble. Her age was not specifically mentioned but actress Catherine Tate was 40 years old when she joined the series in 2008.

Walsh is no stranger to Whoniverse. He appeared in the DW spin-off “The Sarah Jane Adventures” for two episodes in 2008. He played the Pied Piper of Hamelin in the two-part episode. It is assumed that if he indeed got the companion role, he would be playing a different part this time.

Meanwhile, Matt Lucas, who played Nardole, also did not know if Walsh would be replacing him and Mackie as the Doctor’s companion, but he liked the idea nonetheless.

“Doctor Who” will return for the Christmas Special this December on the BBC in the UK, the ABC in Australia. The episode will introduce Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor when the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) regenerates.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Rafael Nadal to begin 2018 at Brisbane International
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Cincinnati Masters final online
Los Angeles Lakers facing charges for tampering with Paul George
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
New Jamie, Claire and Frank pictures from ‘Outlander’ season 3
‘Doctor Who’: Bradley Walsh to be first female Doctor’s new companion
'Coronation Street' Aug. 21 spoilers: Macca returns [VIDEOS]
Jay-Z opens up about his infamous elevator fight with Solange
'Game of Thrones' season 7: See the letter Sansa is worried about
Little Finger stoking Sansa Arya conflict
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Aug. 22-25: Franco asks a favour from Ava
'General Hospital’ Aug. 22-25 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car