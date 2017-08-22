‘Doctor Who’: Bradley Walsh to be first female Doctor’s new companion

The companion of the first female “Doctor Who” has reportedly been named. Jodie Whittaker will allegedly have a male sidekick in the form of older actor Bradley Walsh.

According to the Mirror, Walsh, 57, will be accompanying the upcoming Thirteenth Doctor when the show returns next year. BBC has not yet confirmed or denied the report.

“Bradley is super excited to be joining the cast of ‘Doctor Who’ in such a key role,” a source told the publication. “It means that his schedule over the coming months will be jam-packed – so he won’t be able to continue with the full range of programs he currently makes for ITV,” the source continued, referring to his many presenting gigs, such as “Play to the Whistle” and “Cash Trapped,” both of which Walsh would apparently abandon for DW.

“But crucially, it won’t affect his role as presenter of ‘The Chase.’ He loves that show with a passion and so does the audience, so he’s delighted to have found a way to make it all work.”

The casting of an older actor for companion isn’t new, though it’s not that usual as well. The past companions in the show – Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) and Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) – were all in their 20s when they joined the Doctor in his adventures. However, there was also Donna Noble. Her age was not specifically mentioned but actress Catherine Tate was 40 years old when she joined the series in 2008.

Walsh is no stranger to Whoniverse. He appeared in the DW spin-off “The Sarah Jane Adventures” for two episodes in 2008. He played the Pied Piper of Hamelin in the two-part episode. It is assumed that if he indeed got the companion role, he would be playing a different part this time.

Meanwhile, Matt Lucas, who played Nardole, also did not know if Walsh would be replacing him and Mackie as the Doctor’s companion, but he liked the idea nonetheless.

No idea if the story about Bradley Walsh being in #DoctorWho is true, but if it is then I love it. #TeamBradley — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) August 21, 2017

“Doctor Who” will return for the Christmas Special this December on the BBC in the UK, the ABC in Australia. The episode will introduce Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor when the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) regenerates.