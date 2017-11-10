‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume

Jodie Whittaker’s outfit as the new “Doctor Who” has been revealed. The first ever female titular character of the show will make her debut on the Christmas Special episode when Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi regenerates into Thirteen.

BBC has unveiled what would be Whittaker’s signature costume when the Thirteenth Doctor starts her episodes in 2018. In the photo tweeted by the show’s official account, the 35-year-old actress is seen wearing black shirt with a band of colourful stripes, yellow suspenders holding up blue cropped trousers, and an oversized grey trench coat with dark lining.

It’s a quirky ensemble and one that will fit right in with her predecessors’ outfit of choice. And it seems well-received by fans, who thought her costume looked fantastic.

I quite like this look. Very much looking forward to the new series — Lee William (@LWDMagDesigner) November 9, 2017

I don’t know if it’s the Tennant-ish trench coat or the Smith-ish funky accessory… She… looks like the Doctor. @bbcdoctorwho nailed it. https://t.co/7aPX0YZNK3 — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) November 9, 2017

Tennant-y Troughton. Nice outfit. — James Peaty (@JamesPeaty1575) November 9, 2017

Love this look!!! Fun!!I love the homage to Tom Baker’s scarf within her shirt! pic.twitter.com/pUCGqPs69R — Joe ____ (@joemessin) November 9, 2017

Some fans couldn’t help but compare her suspenders to Mork, the late Robin Williams’ lovable alien character in the ‘70s sitcom “Mork & Mindy.”

"Nanu Nanu!" Love the retro look. Can we have K9 please too? 'Ta! pic.twitter.com/R3JNXAW4pJ — Tim Holt (@timholt) November 9, 2017

As tradition, she will be wearing Twelfth’s clothes immediately following the regeneration and then only get to pick her own in the first episode of season 11. It’s no wonder Capaldi found out that his successor was a woman while trying on trousers. As he told fans at the New York Comic Con in October, he was at the Paul Smith shop in London, which was where his character’s costumes were from as well, when he was told the BBC asked the shop to produce the same trousers but in waist size 30.

“And I thought, ‘Well, that can’t really be a man with a 30-inch waist. That must be a lady then!” he said. And indeed he was correct. It was a lady that would be the next Doctor.

The Christmas Special will see Capaldi’s Twelve, who is fighting his impending regeneration, meeting the First Doctor (guest star David Bradley), who is also refusing to regenerate. It will air Dec. 25 on the BBC in the UK, Dec. 26 in Australia on the ABC.