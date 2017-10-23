‘Doctor Who’: Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill announced as Thirteen’s companions

By @chelean on
The new "Doctor Who" star and companions. Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor with Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill as companions Graham, Ryan and Yasmin respectively.
The new "Doctor Who" star and companions. Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor with Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill as companions Graham, Ryan and Yasmin respectively. BBC

“Doctor Who” has announced the companions for Jodie Whittaker. As previously reported, Bradley Walsh will be boarding the TARDIS, but he’s not the only one. Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will also join the line-up, giving the incoming Thirteenth Doctor a total of three companions.

On Sunday, BBC confirmed previous reports that Walsh will be co-starring in season 11 as Whittaker’s companion. He will play Graham and he will not be alone. “Hollyoaks” alumni Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will play co-companions Ryan and Yasmin respectively.

Incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall has not yet revealed who these characters are. It is expected that an introductory ad for the companions will air before the season 11 launch in August 2018. “Holby City” actress Sharon D Clarke will also join the series in a returning role.

“The new Doctor is going to need new friends. We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin and Bradley to the Doctor Who family,” Chibnall said. “They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor. Alongside them, we’re delighted that Sharon D Clarke is also joining the show.”

Whittaker called the new line-up a “dream team,” while Walsh said he was thrilled to be part of the show, which will run for 10 weeks with 50 minute-episodes. The premiere episode will be a feature-length hour.

“The casting of Mandip, Tosin and Bradley is a mark of the new creative ambition Chris is bringing to Doctor Who,” Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said. “He’s already made history with the casting of Jodie. These three new characters complete a new and utterly unmissable team aboard the TARDIS.”

Meanwhile, Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith is rumoured to return for Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi’s swan song episode. Smith was allegedly seen nearby where the Christmas Special was shooting. Jenna Coleman, who played Eleven and Twelve’s companion Clara, was also reported to have a cameo.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car