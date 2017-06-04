'Destiny' updates come to a stop, Bungie focuses shift to 'Destiny 2'

By on
A screenshot from the official trailer of the 'Age of Triumph' update of 'Destiny.'
A screenshot from the official trailer of the "Age of Triumph" update of "Destiny." Image screenshot obtained from the official Destiny YouTube channel. YouTube/destinygame

As far as "Destiny" developer is concerned, the focus moving forward is for the game's sequel – "Destiny 2." Such came no less from community manager David "DeeJ" Dague when he was asked about succeeding updates for the online-only multiplayer first-person shooter game. 

"In our constant watch over the community, we’ve heard many of you asking if the current sandbox will get another design pass. Our sole focus at this time is Destiny 2," according Dague via the Bungie website. After the release of "Age of Triumph," it seems that "Destiny" gamers were unsure if further updates would follow. Most were eager to find out if further updates tied up to weapon updates or PvPs would follow before work would be done on the sequel. 

Based on the response of "DeeJ," the logical move points to focus on the sequel where everything will start with a beta to will serve as the guinea pig for bugs and issues. With the new focus, Bungie is hoping that the new approach can help improve their cycle of updates and deliver a game that their following truly deserves. With those plans divulged, "Destiny" will technically stop getting updates which mean players will have to deal with the game as it is. For eventual bugs and problems, fixes are not more than likely to be addressed but on "Destiny 2" plus more improvements which is a plausible move. 

For the benefit of those who missed it, "Destiny 2" was revealed last month in Los Angeles. According to US gamer, it will be the de facto “Destiny” game upon release and will not include migration of items and gears from the first installment. "Destiny 2" will serve as a complete overhaul to the "Destiny" series, expanding on several elements that the first one had to offer. The move is expected to reel in varying points, particularly for the ones who treasure items collected in the original "Destiny" game. 

As it is right now, most will have to console themselves playing out these prized items and gears on “Age of Triumph” at least until “Destiny 2” is ready to accommodate players. It looms as a rough transition with most hoping to see an improved game which will technically force them to start from scratch. 

"Destiny 2" is due to come out this September with game versions for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. A PC version is slated to become available as well but at a later date.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car