Designer Emilia Wickstead doesn’t think Meghan Markle’s wedding dress copied her design

By @chelean on
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Andrew Matthews/Pool via Reuters

Fashion designer Emilia Wickstead has refuted the report that she maligned the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress. There was a report that she claimed Meghan Markle’s wedding gown was similar to her design, but the New Zealand-born designer said she did no such thing.

A report on the Daily Mail last week claimed that Wickstead wasn’t so happy with Meghan’s £ 200,000 (AU$354,000) Givenchy gown, saying people were commenting that it looked like her own £ 7,000 (AU$12,400) design. The paper did not mention where Wickstead made the comments.

“Her dress is identical to one of our dresses,” she allegedly said. “Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, ‘It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.’”

She reportedly added unflattering comments about Prince Harry’s new wife’s overall looks. “If you choose a simple design, the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose.”

On Meghan’s hair, Wickstead allegedly said, “I was like, ‘Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.’”

Her alleged comments naturally attracted criticisms from the duchess’ fans. They called for the Duchess of Cambridge to drop Wickstead from her favourite designers’ roster.

The Daily Mail then reported that Wickstead’s Twitter account had been suspended. The tabloid appeared to have quoted her directly when she made the first comments.

On Monday, however, Wickstead released a statement on her Instagram account, claiming she did not think Meghan’s gown, which was designed by Clare Waight Keller of the House of Givenchy, was a copy of her own.

“I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and on-line over the past few days.

“Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her.

“I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy — a huge source of inspiration to me. I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together.”

Her rep also told The Cut that she had not used her Twitter in years.

Her statement did not indicate whether she had indeed said the comments to the Daily Mail or that she never said those things. She views on Meghan’s wedding dress and looks are approving this time, though.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
