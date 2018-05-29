Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page

By @chelean on
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

The British Royal’s official website has quietly added Meghan Markle’s career as an actor. Her role as Rachel Zane in “Suits” has finally been noted.

When the Duchess of Sussex’s bio page was created shortly after his wedding to Prince Harry, her acting career was just glossed over, with the bulk of the page dedicated to her charitable and feminist causes. But now it seems the administrators of the website finally listened to her fans, who complained that her past as an actor was almost left out, as if the Royal family would prefer not to acknowledge it.

Kensington Palace has quietly added an entire section about her professional acting work to her bio page.

“After her university, Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada, where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her.”

Her worthy causes and feminist views are still proudly on display on her page. The campaign she had done when she was just 11 years old was still also prominently featured there.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has also received her own coat of arms. Breaking from the tradition that the fathers of the bride were honoured with a coat of arms for the family, Meghan was given her personal insignia, impaled with Harry’s own coat of arms.

The coat of arms of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex The coat of arms of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex  Kensington Palace

Her estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, naturally had something to say about it. Grant has been disparaging her now-royal sister since the latter’s engagement to Harry. She was also angry when it was revealed that their father, Thomas Markle Sr, would not receive a coat of arms for the family. With Meghan making her own Arms public, it was just expected that Grant would have something unpleasant to say about it and her as well.

She claimed on her Twitter that the insignia “looks like it was drawn by someone in a kindergarten classroom.” She also took issue with the three quills on the Arms that represented “communication and power of words.”

Grant claimed her sister did not communicate with people. Meghan allegedly just cut people out of her life “including a best friend of 30 years.” She slammed Meghan’s education, claiming her degrees were in drama and foreign affairs and only a bachelor degree.

“It just seems like to coat of arms was thrown together he’s [sic] silly because neither the UN nor women’s rights nor anything of substance, but especially our dad and even her mom are not represented there,” she wrote. “It is an empty coat of arms so it makes no sense.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Ocean’s 8’: New trailer teases abilities of thieves
‘The Walking Dead’ star’s son in Negan cosplay
‘The 100’ season 5: Diyoza recruits Woncrew
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Lando may be back
'Avengers 4': Shuri can be queen of Wakanda
‘Avengers 4’: Letitia Wright on her character as queen
'Outlander' season 4: Filming in Cumbernauld Glen again
‘Outlander’ season 4: Filming in the woods again
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car