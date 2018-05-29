Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

The British Royal’s official website has quietly added Meghan Markle’s career as an actor. Her role as Rachel Zane in “Suits” has finally been noted.

When the Duchess of Sussex’s bio page was created shortly after his wedding to Prince Harry, her acting career was just glossed over, with the bulk of the page dedicated to her charitable and feminist causes. But now it seems the administrators of the website finally listened to her fans, who complained that her past as an actor was almost left out, as if the Royal family would prefer not to acknowledge it.

Kensington Palace has quietly added an entire section about her professional acting work to her bio page.

“After her university, Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada, where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her.”

Her worthy causes and feminist views are still proudly on display on her page. The campaign she had done when she was just 11 years old was still also prominently featured there.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has also received her own coat of arms. Breaking from the tradition that the fathers of the bride were honoured with a coat of arms for the family, Meghan was given her personal insignia, impaled with Harry’s own coat of arms.

The coat of arms of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Kensington Palace

Her estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, naturally had something to say about it. Grant has been disparaging her now-royal sister since the latter’s engagement to Harry. She was also angry when it was revealed that their father, Thomas Markle Sr, would not receive a coat of arms for the family. With Meghan making her own Arms public, it was just expected that Grant would have something unpleasant to say about it and her as well.

She claimed on her Twitter that the insignia “looks like it was drawn by someone in a kindergarten classroom.” She also took issue with the three quills on the Arms that represented “communication and power of words.”

Grant claimed her sister did not communicate with people. Meghan allegedly just cut people out of her life “including a best friend of 30 years.” She slammed Meghan’s education, claiming her degrees were in drama and foreign affairs and only a bachelor degree.

“It just seems like to coat of arms was thrown together he’s [sic] silly because neither the UN nor women’s rights nor anything of substance, but especially our dad and even her mom are not represented there,” she wrote. “It is an empty coat of arms so it makes no sense.”