Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch US Open online

Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream
Sept 1, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Denis Shapovalov of Canada hits to Kyle Edmund of the United Kingdom in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch

Denis Shapovalov, widely regarded as the next tennis superstar, will attempt to get to his first Grand Slam quarter-final Sunday when he faces Spanish World No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth-round of the 2017 US Open. Shapovalov has never before faced the twelfth-seeded Busta in his young career.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov is viewed as a legitimate threat to reach the finals at Flushing Meadows, owing to the lack of top-ranked players in his draw. With former US Open champions Stan Wawrinka (2016), Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015) and Andy Murray (2012) withdrawing due to injuries, the seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem is the highest-ranked player that Shapovalov could run into before a potential finals appearance. 

Shapovalov, ranked No. 69 in the world, could also benefit from the early suffered by 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic and rising German star Alexander Zverev. According to ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe, the Canadian teenager is a realistic contender to win the 2017 US Open. “He can go all the way. If he plays his best, he’s the best player in the bottom half of the draw," Patrick, the younger brother of tennis legend John McEnroe. 

Despite the degree of expectations surround him, Shapovalov is targeting smaller steps. “My goal for this year was to make it to the top 150 (currently ranked No. 69). Now it’s to make the top 50. I’ve gotten better at just taking my time, going to the towel, trying to make longer points. And I look to my box for support and pump-ups," the teenager said after his victory over Kyle Edmund. 

Shapovalov became an overnight sensation last month after beating Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro at Coupe Rogers. Carreno Busta will be the second Top-20 opponent that Shapovalov, a wildcard entry, would be facing this week. Shapovalov could potentially face either Nadal or Roger Federer in Sunday's final. 

“The month of August has been absolutely life-changing for me, and yeah, I'm actually very thankful for my team for helping me stay humble and just prepare for every match, like it's another match. But I feel like after the US Open, I'm going to have a little bit of time to take it all in, everything that's been happening to me. I'm playing great tennis and I'm just trying to take it one day at a time," said Shapovalov. Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Round of 16
Start time: 1 a.m. Monday (AEST), 11 a.m. (Local Time, ET)
On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, ESPN 2 (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car