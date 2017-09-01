2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer, 2017 US Open
Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 31, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his second round match against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia. Reuters / Andrew Kelly

Roger Federer has dropped more sets through the first two matches at the US Open than the entire two-week stretch en route his Wimbledon victory.  After being pushed to five sets by American teenager Frances Tiafoe in the first-round, Federer was once again streaky during his five-set victory over Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny in the Round of 64 match on Thursday.

Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have won a combined 34 Grand Slam championships, are the co-favourites entering this year's US Open. With former US Open champions Stan Wawrinka (2016), Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015) and Andy Murray (2012) skipping the tournament with injuries, Federer became the default favourite to win his first title at Flushing Meadows since 2008. 

The 36-year-old Federer entered the final Grand Slam of the year without ideal preparation. He was forced to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters after injuring his back during his Rogers Cup final loss to German Alexander Zverev. Federer has acknowledged that the recent injury left him a tad compromised.

2017 US Open: Is Roger Federer losing favourite tag?

"I think because you're on a high, you're thrilled that you got through, so you don't look at the negative. Or I don't. Yes, I might feel more tired than I normally would going into a third round, but that's OK," said Federer, after his victory on Thursday. 

"My preparation hasn't been good at all here. I knew I was going to maybe struggle early on. Maybe I struggled more than I would have liked to. But I'm still in the draw, which gives me a chance. I still believe I'm going to pick up my game and become just more consistent, because I'm not playing all that bad. It's just that I'm going a bit up and down in waves throughout the match," added Federer.

Roger Federer will now face World No. 35 Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32 tie on Saturday. In the aftermath of World No. 2 Andy Murray's withdrawal, Federer was expected to be slotted into the No. 2 seed. However, the luck of the draw favoured World No. 7 Marin Cilic -- who took Murray's place in the bottom half of the draw. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Action sequence with Jamie teased
'Coronation Street' Sept. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: ‘Riverdale’ star cast
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Sequence of events revealed in Topps cards
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Major action scenes teased
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Arya, Hound meeting; Euron plot twist
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast tease future
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car