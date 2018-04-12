Demand for Hobart residential property higher than anywhere in Australia

By on
hobart
The yacht Wild Oats XI (C) sails behind other entrants Perpetual Loyal and Scallywag (R) on Sydney Harbour during the start of the annual Sydney to Hobart Yacht race, Australia's premiere bluewater classic, in Australia, December 26, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

A new report shows that renters in Hobart pay only $10 less weekly than they would be in Melbourne, with median house rents in Tasmania's capital reaching $420 weekly. Hobart has the strongest annual growth of all the capital cities, according to the Domain March quarter rental report.

The report also shows that Hobart recorded median house and unit rents at a record high. A separate report by the realestate.com.au website states that Hobart is the most in-demand capital city.

It is also described as home to half of the top 10 most sought-after Australian suburbs. The realestate.com.au Property Outlook report shows that demand in the southernmost capital is double that of Melbourne.

For Real Estate Institute of Australia’s Adrian Kelly, there was no doubt that Hobart was well and truly at the “top of the cycle at present.” Several people are trying to secure a property.

Domain data scientist Nicola Powell said Hobart saw a 15.1 percent year-on-year growth. She said it was the only capital city to see double-digit yearly growth.

Powell explained that there are several reasons for the growth, citing available rental stock levels becoming depleted.  Another factor that is putting pressure on the housing sector is Tasmania and Hobart being subject to surging population growth.

She thinks investors are swaying towards short-term leases instead of long-term leases. That puts pressure on the long-term leasing private rental market.

"Annually, unit rents in the Tasmanian capital have been on the uptick since December 2013, and median house rents are now only $10 behind Melbourne,” The ABC reported Powell as saying. Increasing the availability of affordable rental stock, she said, was the key to loosening Hobart's rental market.

She added that further rental growth depends on an increase in supply. Meanwhile, affordable housing proposals and recent building approvals offered by the Tasmanian government begin to take shape.

On realestate.com.au, Hobart listings averaged over 4,500 page views per property. Nerida Conisbee from Realestate.com.au said the combination of low levels of development and a changing economy had increased both renter and buyer demand.

"While the rest of Australia has had a development boom over the past five years, the level of development in Tasmania has remained fairly low," she said. Hobart remains to be the most affordable capital city with a median house price of $425,000. But it is beginning to get expensive and this will possibly remain to be the case in 2018.

Related
Join the Discussion
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Sebastian Vettel continues early domination of 2018 Formula One season
Champions League: Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool beat 'best team in the world'
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Morgan has changed
‘The 100’ season 5: Plot of the first two episodes
'General Hospital' April 11-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie’s big meeting filmed
'Bull' season 2 episode 20 'Justified' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 20 spoilers
'Vikings' season 5: Alfred vs. Aethelred
‘Vikings’ season 5: New picture surfaces online
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car