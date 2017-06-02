Dell Inspiron 5675 launches: New gaming desktop has clean look and reasonable price

By @ULB1N on
Dell Inspiron 5675, Inspiron 27 7000 and Inspiron 24 5000
Dell has launched the new Inspiron 5675 gaming desktop alongside two new all-in-one PCs, the Inspiron 27 7000 and Inspiron 24 5000. The new line-up is optimised for VR immersion. Dell

Dell has launched the new Inspiron 5675 gaming desktop alongside two new all-in-one PCs – the Inspiron 24 5000 and the Inspiron 27 7000 – on Tuesday. The new line-up, which is optimised for virtual reality (VR) immersion, will be available worldwide on June 13.

The Inspiron 5675 is the tech giant’s first gaming desktop on the growing Inspiron roster. The new Dell gaming device houses more than capable components, but it also comes with a reasonable price tag. It’s a nice option for gamers on a budget.

Dell’s new gaming computer packs the latest AMD multicore Ryzen processors with SenseMI, which should provide better optimisation of power consumption, clock speeds and channelling of tasks. Backing that up are up to 850 watts of power supply, “Ready for VR” graphics cards, cutting-edge cooling solutions and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. It also includes a wide range of connectivity options including a SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port and even up to six SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports overall.

To load up on extended gaming, virtual reality and entertainment, the 5675 offers a broad selection of high-volume hard drives alongside speedy SSD and dual-drive options. Users can even opt for up to five bays for further storage expansion. The sound department is handled by Waves MaxxAudio Pro with 7.1 channels of high definition audio.

And just like any PC that’s built for continuous pounding, the new Inspiron gaming system makes use of advanced ventilation. The 5675 desktop’s illuminating aesthetics is provided by Polar Blue LED lighting. The machine’s overall sleek and minimalistic design is refreshing compared to other gaming systems’ roadkill approach.

The all-in-one Inspiron 27 7000 also comes with the latest multicore Ryzen AMD chipsets alongside Polaris RX500 Series graphics. The Inspiron 24 5000, on the other hand, houses up-to-date 7th generation AMD processors and includes Rivet Networks’ new SmartByte technology that minimises buffering while streaming. Both systems also come with features that are new to the Inspiron desktop line such as the nearly borderless InfinityEdge monitor and a slew of VR configurations that boost gameplay. The all-in-ones also boasts of Windows Hello security features and Cortana’s far-field speech recognition.

“Dell has experienced 17 consecutive quarters of PC growth by continuously innovating with our PC designs and experiences,” said Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group senior vice president and general manager Ray Wah. “With more people than ever streaming movies, gaming and consuming VR content on PCs, Dell remains committed to providing the best visual and audio experiences and the new Inspiron all-in-ones and gaming desktop bring that innovation mainstream.”

The Dell Inspiron 5675 gaming desktop comes with a US$599.99 (AU$811.99) price tag while the Inspiron 27 7000 and 24 5000 are available for US$999.99 (AU$1,353.99) and US$699.99 (AU$947.99), respectively. All systems are currently on sale in China and will hit globally on June 13.

