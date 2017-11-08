'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Nov. 8-10: Eve denies killing Deimos

By @JanSSS8 on
Kassie DePaiva and Mary Beth Evans
"Days Of Our Lives" actress Kassie DePaiva poses with her co-star Mary Beth Evans for a photo dated Feb. 10, 2016. marybeth.evans/Instagram

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Kassie DePaiva (Eve), Marci Miller (Abigail), Billy Flynn (Chad), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Casey Moss (JJ), Freddie Smith (Sonny), Christopher Sean (Paul), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Galen Gering (Rafe), Lamon Archey (Eli), Camila Banus (Gabi), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire), Kyler Pettis (Theo), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Thaao Penghlis (Andre), Chandler Massey (Will) and Lucas Adams (Tripp), will be featured again in the dramatic episodes from Wednesday to Friday. They will be part the scenes including Eve denying that she murdered Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) and a tragic shooting that will affect the town of Salem.

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in the NBC soap opera.

According to TV Guide, Wednesday's episode of DOOL will show Eve denying that she killed Deimos. Meanwhile, Brady will tell Eli and Rafe that he has proof of Eve committing murder. Elsewhere, Kate will overhear Steve and Kayla's private conversation. As for Theo, his plan to aid Claire will backfire. Plus, Gabi will inform Abigail and Chad that there's a possibility for the two of them to work together. 

Sami's surprising request

Thursday's episode will feature Chloe having a heart-to-heart talk with Lucas as she tries to get him to stop drinking away his problems. Meanwhile, Chad will confront Andre about sabotaging the company. Elsewhere, Sami will have a request that will surprise Rafe and Eve will try to escape from Brady's trap.

A tragic shooting in Salem

On Friday, there will be a tragic shooting and JJ will be forced to live out one of the worst nightmares of a policeman. Meanwhile, Paul will confess something to Sonny. As for Tripp, he will confide in Steve about his growing feelings for Claire. Plus, Sami and Rafe will be shocked when they found out something unexpected about Will. Click here to see some of the scenes mentioned above which were posted on the official website of NBC.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

On Monday's episode of DOOL, John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Sami were in Memphis trying to find out if Will is still alive. As for Paul, he made a surprising decision about Will because he has been feeling conflicted about it. Elsewhere, Tripp interrupted Theo and Kate's secret meeting. Plus, Chad offered Abigail a job.

Eve's revelation

Tuesday's episode of the long-running American soap showed Brady and Eric (Greg Vaughan) running into each other and it was a tense situation. As for Eve, she revealed something to Brady and Victor (John Aniston). Meanwhile, Kate presented Gabi with an opportunity that is lucrative and hard to resist. Unfortunately, Rafe and Eli also clashed on their first days as partners at the Police Department.

These episodes follow last week's explosive scenes including Marlena, John and Sami getting stunned by a person from their past. Aside from this, Paul also made a startling discovery and Eli bonded with Gabi and Arianna (Harper & Sydnee Udell).

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air in Australia during weekdays at 12:45 pm on Foxtel Arena. It also airs on NBC at 1 pm in the US. Stay tuned for regular DOOL spoilers.

