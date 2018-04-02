Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing

Some of more than 8,000lbs of locally grown broccoli from a partnership between Farm to School and Healthy School Meals is served in a salad to students at Marston Middle School in San Diego, California, March 7, 2011.

Reducing caloric intake slows down metabolism and ageing, a new comprehensive study reveals. Researchers believe the findings show that a low-calorie diet could prolong health in old age.

A research looked into the link between by-products of metabolism causing oxidation and an increased risk for age-related neurological conditions. It was published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

It found that participants who cut their diets lost an average of about nine kilos. They also displayed fewer signs of slower metabolisms and oxidative stress. Examples of age-related neurological conditions are Parkinson’s diseases, cancer, Alzheimer’s, arthritis and diabetes.

Scientists from Pennington Biomedical Research Center conducted the study by recruiting 53 people between the ages of 21 and 50. The participants were not obese, and they reduced their calorie intake by 15 percent over two years.

Leanne M Redman, an associate professor of clinical services at Pennington and lead author of the study, said restricting calories can slow basal metabolism. She explained that if by-products of metabolism accelerate ageing processes, calorie restriction sustained over a number of years may help to decrease risk for chronic disease and prolong life.

Another finding was that there were no adverse effects of prolonged calorie restriction. Instead, it led to improvements in mood and health-related quality of life.

Redman said the trial “rejuvenates support for two of the longest-standing theories of human ageing: the slow metabolism rate of living theory and the oxidative damage theory.” She noted that from examining animal data, cutting calories by 25 percent may extend life expectancy by as much as seven years. “Eating a well-balanced diet with fewer calories does have benefits for the secondary causes of ageing,” she reportedly added.

Meanwhile, scientists have found that a five-day diet called Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) improves longevity and cuts the risk of cancer and diabetes by half. Professor Valter Longo, USC Davis School of Gerontology and director of the USC Longevity Institute, said strict fasting is difficult for people to stick to and warned that it can also be dangerous.

That is why they have developed a complex diet that triggers the same effects in the body. “I think based on the markers for ageing and disease in humans it has the potential to add a number of years of life but more importantly to have a major impact on diabetes, cancer, heart disease and other age-related disease,” The Telegraph quoted Longo as saying.