Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing

By on
Vegetable diet
Some of more than 8,000lbs of locally grown broccoli from a partnership between Farm to School and Healthy School Meals is served in a salad to students at Marston Middle School in San Diego, California, March 7, 2011. Reuters/Mike Blake

Reducing caloric intake slows down metabolism and ageing, a new comprehensive study reveals. Researchers believe the findings show that a low-calorie diet could prolong health in old age.

A research looked into the link between by-products of metabolism causing oxidation and an increased risk for age-related neurological conditions. It was published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

It found that participants who cut their diets lost an average of about nine kilos. They also displayed fewer signs of slower metabolisms and oxidative stress. Examples of age-related neurological conditions are Parkinson’s diseases, cancer, Alzheimer’s, arthritis and diabetes.

Scientists from Pennington Biomedical Research Center conducted the study by recruiting 53 people between the ages of 21 and 50. The participants were not obese, and they reduced their calorie intake by 15 percent over two years.

Leanne M Redman, an associate professor of clinical services at Pennington and lead author of the study, said restricting calories can slow basal metabolism. She explained that if by-products of metabolism accelerate ageing processes, calorie restriction sustained over a number of years may help to decrease risk for chronic disease and prolong life.

Another finding was that there were no adverse effects of prolonged calorie restriction. Instead, it led to improvements in mood and health-related quality of life.

Redman said the trial “rejuvenates support for two of the longest-standing theories of human ageing: the slow metabolism rate of living theory and the oxidative damage theory.” She noted that from examining animal data, cutting calories by 25 percent may extend life expectancy by as much as seven years. “Eating a well-balanced diet with fewer calories does have benefits for the secondary causes of ageing,” she reportedly added.

Meanwhile, scientists have found that a five-day diet called Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) improves longevity and cuts the risk of cancer and diabetes by half. Professor Valter Longo, USC Davis School of Gerontology and director of the USC Longevity Institute, said strict fasting is difficult for people to stick to and warned that it can also be dangerous.

That is why they have developed a complex diet that triggers the same effects in the body. “I think based on the markers for ageing and disease in humans it has the potential to add a number of years of life but more importantly to have a major impact on diabetes, cancer, heart disease and other age-related disease,” The Telegraph quoted Longo as saying.

Related
Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: King’s Landing ready for filming
‘Solo: A Star Wars Movie’: Full trailer coming soon
‘Outlander’ season 4: Ronald Moore on Bree and Roger relationship
'Coronation Street' spoilers for April 2-6 [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for April 2-6: Hope kisses Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for April 2-6 [VIDEO]
Identity of actress who bit Beyoncé’s face finally ‘confirmed’
Identity of actress who bit Beyoncé’s face finally ‘confirmed’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car