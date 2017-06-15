Skin cancer: Suntan drug produces dark melanin, body’s natural sunblock, also slows skin ageing

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Suntan
A man sunbathes between the shadows of two buildings on Boa Viagem Beach in Recife June 17, 2013. Reuters/Marcos Brindicci

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have developed a drug that imitates the effect of sunlight on one’s skin, allowing him/her to tan without the harmful effects of the UV rays. The drug tricks the skin into producing the brown form of pigment melanin.

The drug has been tested on various skin samples and also on mice. The drug may also work for redheads who usually burn and not tan in the sun. Another huge benefit of the drug is that it may slow the appearance of skin ageing. The researchers did not carry out this study keeping cosmetics in mind. Instead, they were hoping that the drug will provide a breakthrough in skin cancer prevention. One of the researchers, Dr. David Fisher, told BBC News that the primary objective was to find a novel strategy to protect skin from UV radiation and cancer.

The study, published in Cell Reports, showed that melanin, produced from the drug, successfully blocked the harmful UV rays. Dark melanin is body’s natural sunblock. It is produced after a chain of chemical reactions as a result of sun exposure. When the drug is applied, the body will skip the damage but produce melanin straightaway. Fake tans simply paint the skin and do not offer any protection. This drug is different though. Fisher advised that everyone must use sun cream after combining it with the drug for the best protection.

“Dark pigment is associated with a lower risk of all forms of skin cancer - that would be really huge ... It (the drug) has a potent darkening effect. Under the microscope it’s the real melanin, it really is activating the production of pigment in a UV-independent fashion,” said Fisher.

The drug has not shown any side effect yet, though the researchers want to perform more tests to be absolutely sure. Only then will they allow the drug to be made available for the masses. The drug is definitely an interesting proposition but a lot more research is needed before this kind of technology is used by humans. In Australia, skin cancers account for nearly 80 percent of all new diagnosed cancers, and the majority of them occur as a result of exposure to the sun. Skin cancer rates in Australia is one of the highest in the world, at least two to three times the rates in Canada, the US and UK, states Cancer Council Australia.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car