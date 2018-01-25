Cronulla dental clinic patients urged to test for hepatitis, HIV

By @chelean on
Dentist tools are photographed in the surgery room of dentist Sevan Arzuyan in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2016.
Dentist tools are photographed in the surgery room of dentist Sevan Arzuyan in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2016. Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

A dental clinic in Sydney has been found to have been using instruments that were not properly cleaned and sterilised. Hundreds of patients who underwent invasive dental procedures at Dr Nicholas Southall’s Cronulla clinic in Sydney are now advised to take blood tests for hepatitis B and C and HIV.

The New South Wales Health and the Dental Council has contacted around 930 patients of Southall since 2003, advising them to see a doctor for testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. The missive came after NSW Health’s two-month probe concluded that the dental clinic did not properly cleaned, sterilised or stored instruments properly. These could lead to spreading of viruses among patients.

“There is a theoretical risk of transmission of blood-borne viruses,” Professor Mark Fenson from SE Sydney Local Health district told 9News. Former patient Tim Bramble also said Southall’s situation was “very sad.”

About 2,500 patients in the clinic who underwent non-invasive procedures are also encouraged to see a doctor as a precaution. The dentist’s practice has since been closed but apparently plans to re-open in February, No cases of infection have been linked or identified with the clinic so far, 7 News reports.

Southall has been working as a dentist for 32 years. However, he has failed to renew his registration, which means he can’t practice as a dentist anywhere in the country.

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Portland Trail Blazers to make run at DeAndre Jordan
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 23-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘The 100’ season 5: New cast member joins
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Filming half done
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 10 preview
'Star Wars: Episode 9': The Millennium Falcon dice may be back
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Return of Han Solo’s dice
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 24-26: Nick surprises Chelsea
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 24-26 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car