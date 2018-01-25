Cronulla dental clinic patients urged to test for hepatitis, HIV

Dentist tools are photographed in the surgery room of dentist Sevan Arzuyan in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2016.

A dental clinic in Sydney has been found to have been using instruments that were not properly cleaned and sterilised. Hundreds of patients who underwent invasive dental procedures at Dr Nicholas Southall’s Cronulla clinic in Sydney are now advised to take blood tests for hepatitis B and C and HIV.

The New South Wales Health and the Dental Council has contacted around 930 patients of Southall since 2003, advising them to see a doctor for testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. The missive came after NSW Health’s two-month probe concluded that the dental clinic did not properly cleaned, sterilised or stored instruments properly. These could lead to spreading of viruses among patients.

“There is a theoretical risk of transmission of blood-borne viruses,” Professor Mark Fenson from SE Sydney Local Health district told 9News. Former patient Tim Bramble also said Southall’s situation was “very sad.”

About 2,500 patients in the clinic who underwent non-invasive procedures are also encouraged to see a doctor as a precaution. The dentist’s practice has since been closed but apparently plans to re-open in February, No cases of infection have been linked or identified with the clinic so far, 7 News reports.

Southall has been working as a dentist for 32 years. However, he has failed to renew his registration, which means he can’t practice as a dentist anywhere in the country.