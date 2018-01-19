Transgender prostitute found guilty of infecting man with HIV after Perth trial

Margaret Muchiri, a counsellor, adds a reactor to a blood sample from a woman to test for HIV at the Mater Hospital in Kenya's capital Nairobi, September 10, 2015.

A transgender sex worker has been found guilty of infecting a client with HIV through unprotected sexual encounters. She was aware that she had tested positive to HIV, but continued to advertise for male clients and supplied sex services, the court heard.

Clayton James Palmer, who identifies as a female but had male genitals, was known by her clients as “Sienna Fox.” She was offering sex services through online ads.

Prosecutors claimed that Palmer was already aware that she was HIV positive as nurse Joanne Morgan told her there was a positive indication of HIV in her blood. The nurse attempted to contact her several times about a treatment, but she did not responded.

She continued to post her services online. Her client, whose name was not provided, had unprotected sex with her multiple times in 2014 until late July 2015.

In September of the same year, he was diagnosed with HIV. Prosecutor Ben Stanwix said the “only plausible source of the infection” was Palmer.

Stanwix specifically cited genetic proof which showed that Palmer and the unnamed victim shared an extremely rare strain of the HIV virus. He said she was criminally negligent, and that having unprotected sex was such a serious departure from the duty of care she owed her client.

The prosecutor added she did not want to face the reality after learning about her infection. But Palmer denied any wrongdoing.

She claimed she was not told that she had HIV and suggested the virus may have been passed to the victim by someone else. The man was said to have a high sex drive, and Palmer pointed out that he had other sexual relationships, including with another transgender woman.

It was actually the nurse who was struggling with reality, according to defence barrister Simon Freitag. He cited Morgan’s alleged intravenous methamphetamine use, succeeding multiple psychiatric hospitalisations following a 2015 breakdown and mental health issues.

Freitag argued there was no way certain she had informed Palmer of her HIV status. “(Ms Morgan’s” breakdown) is said to be the equivalent of a lightning strike- it was more like a flood and there is a lot of rain that falls before the dam breaks,” he said, according to Perth Now.

The ABC reported that the jury deliberated for around four hours before the decision. Her family members and friends cried as the verdict was delivered. Palmer stood trial in WA's District Court.