Court orders Angelina Jolie to be nice about Brad Pitt to their children

By @chelean on
Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt
Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California, U.S., November 5, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been ordered by the court to be nicer about her ex-husband Brad Pitt to their children or else lose primary physical custody. The former Hollywood power couple have six children.

The 43-year-old actress has been required to tell their children that they are “safe with their father,” according to a court order issued last week and obtained by CNN. She must also tell them that the “court has determined that not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them” and that they are “safe with their father.”

The court order was for determining the shared custody schedule for the summer of their children — Maddox (16), Pax (14), Zahara (13), Shiloh (12), and twins Knox and Vivienne (9). Jolie currently maintains the primary physical custody of the kids, while Pitt was granted unrestricted phone access to them.

Their arrangement might change, however, if Jolie didn’t do as the court ordered.

“If the minor children remain closed down to their father, and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt],” the judge apparently said in the document.

Jolie’s rep did not deny the court order but said the report was misleading. Pitt’s rep, meanwhile, has declined to comment.

“This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately,” Jolie’s spokesperson told CNN. “It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

CNN said it obtained the unsealed order from the court.

Jolie and Pitt had been together since 2005 and married in 2014. Two years later, they separated and then divorced.

