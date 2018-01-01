'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 1-5: Roy asks Carla to stay

"Coronation Street" cast members, including David Neilson (Roy), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Sam Aston (Chesney), Lisa George (Beth), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Kate Ford (Tracy), Dean Fagan (Luke), Sair Khan (Alya), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Wim Snape (Justin), Adam Foster (Dale), Alison King (Carla), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Simon Gregson (Steve), Michael Le Vell (Kevin), Brooke Vincent (Sophie), Alan Halsall (Tyrone) and Harry Visinoni (Seb), will be featured in the British soap's episodes from Monday to Friday. It will show Roy asking Carla to stay, Daniel getting revenge on Chesney and Luke confronting Phelan about Andy (Oliver Farnworth).

They will be joined by their other "Corrie" castmates such as Ellie Leach (Faye), Debbie Rush (Anna), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Peter Gunn (Brian), Mikey North (Gary), Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Faye Brookes (Kate), Georgia Taylor (Toyah), Chris Gascoyne (Peter), Matilda Freeman (Summer), Antony Cotton (Sean), Lynne Verrall (Geraldine), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Romeo Cheetham-Karcz (George), Melanie Hill (Cathy), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Paddy Wallace (Jude), Victoria Ekanoye (Angie), Cherylee Houston (Izzy), Georgia Taylor (Toyah), Julia Goulding (Shona), Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Sam Robertson (Adam), Charlie de Melo (Imran) and Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie).

This article has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018.

Digital Spy and ITV report that Monday's episode of the long-running UK soap opera will show Daniel cornering Chesney. He will talk about how he swapped the Digital Versatile Disc (DVD) that Beth made featuring Sinead's childhood with the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of their fight. Meanwhile, Steve will tell Michelle about the mistake on their divorce settlement. It turns out Steve still owes Michelle £10,000 (AU$17,276). As for Carla, she thinks that she should go back to Devon. However, Roy will ask her to stay and tell the truth to her family.

Luke gets arrested for assault

Wednesday's episode will feature Luke getting arrested and being charged with assault. Luke admits to the assault but will explain that he did it because he was provoked by racist remarks. Plus, Sophie, Luke, Alya and Kevin will be shocked to find out that someone attempted to break-in at the garage. Meanwhile, Seb will ask Faye for one more chance. Unfortunately, Faye thinks that their relationship is finally over.

Phelan plans to frame Seb for murder

On Thursday, Phelan will think of a sinister plan to frame Seb for murder. He will have a drink with Seb and show him his gun. Seb will pick it up and admire it. Unfortunately, his fingerprints are all over the gun and Phelan plans to use it to bring him down. As for Tyrone, he'll ask Sinead to give Chesney another chance. Plus, Chesney is thinking of calling the register office and cancelling their wedding because he believes Sinead won't come back to him anymore.

Cathy and Alex move in with Brian

Friday's episode will show Luke confronting Phelan about Andy and his sudden disappearance. As for Alex and Cathy, they will move into Number 12 with Brian. Plus, Eva will invite Sinead, Beth and Izzy for a free manicure in The Rovers' back room. Adam will also meet up with Imran at the solicitor's firm.

'Coronation St' recap

Last week, Billy ended up in a coma. Plus, Adam visited his mother's grave and vowed that he'll get revenge on those who hurt her. He also told Geraldine that it would be better for Summer to be in foster care. Meanwhile, Brian asked Cathy if she and Alex would be interested to move in with him at Number 12.

